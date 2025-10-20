LOAD SHEDDING IS NO LONGER JUST A TECHNICAL INCONVENIENCE IT IS A NATIONAL EMERGENCY- ENG BORNFACE ZULU
Engineer Bornface Siliya Kenan Zulu shared……………………..
Load Shedding: The Silent Saboteur of Progress
Load shedding is no longer just a technical inconvenience—it is a national emergency. It holds our economy hostage, stifles industrial growth, disrupts education, and dims the hopes of millions. It is the invisible chain that binds us to stagnation. If we do not act decisively, we risk condemning future generations to a life of energy insecurity and economic mediocrity.
Politics Must Serve the People, Not Delay Progress
As an energy expert, I am deeply concerned by the politicization of our energy crisis. When progressive policies are blocked for political mileage, the people suffer. We must remember: “When the ground is hot, only the feet can tell.” The Zambian people are feeling the heat. It is time for our leaders—both in government and opposition—to walk barefoot through the reality and respond with unity, not division.
Guidelines for Opposition Participation in Energy Governance
Opposition parties have a critical role to play in shaping Zambia’s energy future. Here’s how they can contribute constructively:
– Support bipartisan energy legislation: Champion bills that promote renewable energy, grid expansion, and tariff reform—even if proposed by the ruling party.
– Hold government accountable with facts, not politics: Use parliamentary platforms to demand transparency in energy procurement, project implementation, and financing.
– Engage in public education: Mobilize communities with accurate information on energy conservation, solar adoption, and the importance of cost-reflective tariffs.
– Propose alternative solutions: Table well-researched proposals for hydro diversification,solar,wind, biomass utilization, and electric mobility.
– Build investor confidence: Publicly commit to continuity of energy policy regardless of political transitions. Investors need assurance that Zambia’s energy agenda is stable and future-focused.
Competing with Global Giants Starts with Unity
Our dream is to compete with energy giants like China, America,Germany, Britain, and Australia—not just in production, but in innovation, policy, and sustainability. Zambia has what it takes because most of the raw materials that are being used by those countries came from Zambia including the national grids, railway systems, building materials. We are a mighty nation, with the eagle soaring proudly on our flag. Our motto says it all: “One Zambia, One Nation.” United we stand. Divided, we fall.
African Wisdom for a Modern Crisis
Let us remember the African proverb: “A great man plants a tree whose shade he will not enjoy.” Energy reform is that tree. We must plant it now, not for ourselves, but for our children and grandchildren. Let us also heed the wisdom: “When the ground is hot, only the feet can tell.” The people are walking on burning ground. Their cries must not be drowned by political noise.
Investors Need Certainty, Not Chaos
The world is changing—and Zambia must change with it. Investors are watching. They need to know that whether governments change or remain, our energy agenda will not waver. We must speak one word, one vision, one commitment. That is how we attract capital, technology, and partnerships.
A Wake-Up Call to Zambia’s Leadership
Wake up, mother’s army. The time to act is now. We must rise as a united force—government and opposition, technocrats and citizens—to declare war on load shedding. Let us show Africa and the world that Zambia is not just a land of potential, but a land of power. A great energy giant. A beacon of unity.
Let us not remain imprisoned by the lamentations of load shedding. Let us break free—together.
Simply put or in short, load shading is indeed frustrating the many good works that UPND and President Hakainde Hichilema has done. This issue of electricity long black-outs hours is a very big set back and a bomb that others are waiting for and relying on to explode, let it be fixed urgently. The President should urgently look into this issue using his powers and authority to at least help the many less or under preveraged, because it is hitting them very hard to say but the truth.
It looks like we are not making any progress unless otherwise. If there any fake technocrats at the Ministry of Energy who are cheating the Minister Honourable Makozo, then they are enemies of UPND. This is a thorn in the flesh it needs fixing so that Nakachinda, mutototo, gravel airport mundubile and the likes of seon fire tender blood tembo can have nothing to talk about. After all these are urgents of the dead big snake. People in the snake family who want people to vote for the dead snake but kwena. Ni soil sure no bwino bwino mukablangata.
The President can negotiate using his negotiations skills to negotiate fair prices for the importation of electricity with and from other Countries to import power while we await the completion of many solar projects being undertaken, because from the look of things the issue of water now is not being pronounced much than it was before otherwise, we just have to say, water is there and enough but not enough hence waiting for the rains to start and by the grace of God in abundance to be at a safe side while for fuel, ERB to be announcing adjustments of fuel quarterly not monthly because the monthly one ties suppliers of goods and service and leaves no room for them to work on reducing prices because they won’t exactly know what will happen after a month; this then is tying the government in their own cort on price reduction because it is unpredictable this montjly ones..
The issue at hand for UPND now is load-shading and cost of leaving in it the issue of fuel visa-viiiiii public transport costs.
PLEASE CONSIDER MY VIEW ——-PLEA. On the ground messanger. FORWARD ni always cheeeeeee!!!!!!!!