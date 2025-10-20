LOAD SHEDDING IS NO LONGER JUST A TECHNICAL INCONVENIENCE IT IS A NATIONAL EMERGENCY- ENG BORNFACE ZULU





Load Shedding: The Silent Saboteur of Progress





Load shedding is no longer just a technical inconvenience—it is a national emergency. It holds our economy hostage, stifles industrial growth, disrupts education, and dims the hopes of millions. It is the invisible chain that binds us to stagnation. If we do not act decisively, we risk condemning future generations to a life of energy insecurity and economic mediocrity.





Politics Must Serve the People, Not Delay Progress



As an energy expert, I am deeply concerned by the politicization of our energy crisis. When progressive policies are blocked for political mileage, the people suffer. We must remember: “When the ground is hot, only the feet can tell.” The Zambian people are feeling the heat. It is time for our leaders—both in government and opposition—to walk barefoot through the reality and respond with unity, not division.





Guidelines for Opposition Participation in Energy Governance



Opposition parties have a critical role to play in shaping Zambia’s energy future. Here’s how they can contribute constructively:





– Support bipartisan energy legislation: Champion bills that promote renewable energy, grid expansion, and tariff reform—even if proposed by the ruling party.

– Hold government accountable with facts, not politics: Use parliamentary platforms to demand transparency in energy procurement, project implementation, and financing.



– Engage in public education: Mobilize communities with accurate information on energy conservation, solar adoption, and the importance of cost-reflective tariffs.

– Propose alternative solutions: Table well-researched proposals for hydro diversification,solar,wind, biomass utilization, and electric mobility.

– Build investor confidence: Publicly commit to continuity of energy policy regardless of political transitions. Investors need assurance that Zambia’s energy agenda is stable and future-focused.





Competing with Global Giants Starts with Unity



Our dream is to compete with energy giants like China, America,Germany, Britain, and Australia—not just in production, but in innovation, policy, and sustainability. Zambia has what it takes because most of the raw materials that are being used by those countries came from Zambia including the national grids, railway systems, building materials. We are a mighty nation, with the eagle soaring proudly on our flag. Our motto says it all: “One Zambia, One Nation.” United we stand. Divided, we fall.





African Wisdom for a Modern Crisis



Let us remember the African proverb: “A great man plants a tree whose shade he will not enjoy.” Energy reform is that tree. We must plant it now, not for ourselves, but for our children and grandchildren. Let us also heed the wisdom: “When the ground is hot, only the feet can tell.” The people are walking on burning ground. Their cries must not be drowned by political noise.





Investors Need Certainty, Not Chaos



The world is changing—and Zambia must change with it. Investors are watching. They need to know that whether governments change or remain, our energy agenda will not waver. We must speak one word, one vision, one commitment. That is how we attract capital, technology, and partnerships.





A Wake-Up Call to Zambia’s Leadership



Wake up, mother’s army. The time to act is now. We must rise as a united force—government and opposition, technocrats and citizens—to declare war on load shedding. Let us show Africa and the world that Zambia is not just a land of potential, but a land of power. A great energy giant. A beacon of unity.





Let us not remain imprisoned by the lamentations of load shedding. Let us break free—together.

