LOADSHEDDING HOURS REDUCING DUE TO INCREASED WATER LEVELS IN KAFUE RIVER

Load shedding has ‘miraculously’ reduced due to increased water in Kafue – Nalumango



VICE President Mutale Nalumango says the miraculous reduction in load shedding hours in some areas is due to natural causes such as the increased water levels in the Kafue River.





The Vice President said this in the National Assembly this morning in response to Nkana Member of Parliament Binwell Mpundu, who wanted to find out why load shedding hours had ‘miraculously’ decreased in some areas after almost two years of the country’s struggle with power deficit.





Nalumango stated that government was also importing power from other countries while advocating for more power projects.



“One reason load shedding has reduced, it’s because of the increased water in the Kafue. I saw the water myself, it’s more of Kafue. Kafue [Gorge Power Station ] has increased its generation, it’s our hope that the Kariba increases its generation,” she explained.





“We have also been importing electricity and there has been hard negotiations between countries and other countries. Mansa will also connect 50 megawatts and you expect to remain at the same level?”





Nalumango also responded to Mpundu’s query on fuel, stating that fuel was cheaper in the PF regime because they were dishonest in their dealings.





“PF showed that fuel was cheap but they didn’t pay for it. It’s because, it cost them nothing, they didn’t care how much debt they were accumulating, it’s like they knew they would go out and leave the burden to other people,” she said.



By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, December 12, 2025