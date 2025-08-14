LOADSHEDDING WILL BE A THING OF THE PAST ONCE ELECTED PRESIDENT- HARRY KALABA.





By Mercy Mulenga,



Citizens First Party President Harry Kalaba, has assured the Zambian citizens that once voted into office, load shedding will be a thing of the past.





Speaking during a political podcast this morning, Mr. Kalaba, said once sworn into office, he will immediately terminate contracts for power exports.





He has termed as criminal, the move by the government to continue exporting electricity at an expense of ordinary Zambians who are subjected to prolonged hours of load shedding.





Mr. Kalaba, said local entrepreneurs including saloons and barber shop operators have lost their business due to what he termed as reckless decisions by the UPND government.



He said the amount of economic sabotage the UPND government has done is huge as it has never been experienced before in the history of the country.





Mr. Kalaba, emphasized that his plans are not just mere rhetoric as the UPND government but practical steps.

#CopperbeltsFeelGOODStation