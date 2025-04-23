LOCUSTS INVADE KALABO DISTRICT – FARMERS URGED TO BE VIGILANT



Kalabo District | Tuesday, 22nd April 2025



A locust invasion has been confirmed in Liuwa Constituency, raising alarm among farmers in Kalabo District. According to Kalabo District Agricultural Coordinator, Mr. Milimo Mudenda, the pests have been spotted in Mishulundu Agricultural Camp under Sishekano Block. The locusts are currently in a solitary phase, but pose a serious threat to crops if not controlled swiftly.



Mr. Mudenda highlighted that rice and maize fields are at high risk, potentially endangering the district’s food security if the outbreak escalates.



In response to the situation, the Department of Agriculture has delivered 20 litres of Metarhizium, a bio-pesticide effective against locusts, to Mishulundu. The supply, which can be mixed with up to 5,000 litres of water, will be distributed to affected farmers.





A team of agricultural experts and camp officers is already on the ground, monitoring the situation and supporting local farmers with chemical distribution and guidance.



Mr. Mudenda has urged all farmers in Kalabo and surrounding districts to immediately report any sightings of locusts to their nearest extension officer or district agriculture office.



Farmers, stay alert – early reporting and quick action can help prevent crop losses.



