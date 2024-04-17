LODGES FULLY BOOKED FOR KUOMBOKA CEREMONY IN MONGU AND LIMULUNGA

The BRE has maintained that only Paramount Chief Chitimukulu is the Guest of Honour at this year’s Kuomboka Ceremony.

President Hakainde Hichilema is also expected in the province this weekend as confirmed by Minister of Green Economy and Environment, Collins Nzovu.

Meanwhile, All lodges and guest houses in Mongu and Limulunga districts are fully booked, ahead of the Kuomboka traditional ceremony, set for this Saturday.

Western Province Chamber of Commerce and Industry Secretary-General, SAMUEL LITEBELE has confirmed in an interview.

Mr LITEBELE has encouraged members of public to create more accommodation spaces, for those who will travel for the ceremony.

And Mongu Mayor, NYAMBE MUYUMBANA said the local authority is working to ensure the ceremony is a success.