Long Suffering UPND Member to Get Council Job After Destruction of House Due to Political Vi0lence

Mr. Brighton Makondo, a Kanyama based UPND member whose house was destroyed due to political vi0lence in the run-up to the August 2021 elections will finally be in for a Job at Lusaka City Council.







And Kamwala Ward Councillor Hon. Mainda Simataa who received Mr Makondo who was reaching out for help to rebuild his house which once served as a command centre for the Nalikwanda branch, said Mr. Makondo was a victim whose sad story merited humanitarian assistance.





“I think we have to supplement efforts made by other well wishers who’ve tried to help him, including Councillor Cheelo who donated some blocks and cement in the past, but one person cannot do it all alone, we need collective effort” said Councillor Simataa.





The civic leader added that Mr Makondo’s application letter for employment would be backed by all Councilors – “we’ve done it for many others, and we’ll surely do it for Mr. Makondo so that he can earn a salary to put a roof over his head and food on the table to feed his family”.





Mr. Makondo who has lodged in his application letter as a general worker has past experience working as a miner at Nchanga Mine in Chingola on the Copperbelt.



4 June 2025

LUSAKA