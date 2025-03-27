Losing the Country, Surrendering it to a Dictatorship



Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba Wrote;



..the delimitation process, alloted seats for women, youth, and disabled, and expanding number of nominated MPs can benefit President Hichilema up to 90 new seats…





Today, I must celebrate and salute Laura Miti, who, despite being a major supporter of President Hakainde Hichilema, has chosen the country over partisan interests.



She has warned how dangerous the so-called non-contentious clauses, if passed, will undermine democracy and the rule of law.





The proposed constitutional amendments and roadmap released by Government present clear danger to our country, our growing democracy, create a central dictatorship and possible Life President.



It is clear that, because President Hichilema has failed to deliver on his 2021 campaign promises, and has failed to turn around the economy and cost of living crisis, he will likely suffer defeat at the 2026 polls.





He is aware of his extremely diminished political fortunes.



This is the reason that he has engaged in a sudden and rushed process, at this late hour, to attempt to secure fraudulent electoral victory despite these unfavorable circumstances.





HOW WILL HE DO IT?



Although we are aware of some of the clauses they intend to include, Let us check some of the proposals they have made public;

1. Delimitation Process

2. ⁠expanding number of nominated MPs.

3. ⁠Removal of term limits for Mayor and Council Chairperson.

4. ⁠Electoral Reform Technical Report from ECZ.





A casual analysis of the proposed constitutional amendments and short roadmap hints at the danger that is before us.



1. Delimitation of Constituencies; This process is under the Electoral Commission of Zambia and a pliant Chairperson, Mwangala Zaloumis.





The ECZ is mandated by the Constitution to conduct delimitation of provinces and electoral boundaries.



Delimitation is the process of drawing electoral boundaries of constituencies, wards and polling districts.



It is not necessarily about the creation of new constituencies although ECZ tries to make it appear so.





Article 58 (4) of the Constitution of Zambia states that the Electoral Commission shall determine the names and boundaries of constituencies and wards and section (5) of article 59 states that the Electoral Commission shall, at intervals of not more than ten years, review the names and boundaries of constituencies and wards.





Factors Influencing Delimitation



The ECZ is expected to consider history, diversity and cohesiveness of the constituency or ward population density, trends and projections, the number of inhabitants in each constituency or ward is reasonable, taking into account the means of communication and geographical features

ensuring that constituencies and wards are wholly within districts.





President Hichilema is aiming to take advantage of this process and probably create upto 90 new seats, probably under the UPND strongholds and under those he can appoint under his own hand.



There is a proposal to create new seats for women, youths and differently abled all to be appointed by the President.



Government also wishes to expand the number of nominated MPs from 8 to an unkown number.





These are the most dangerous clauses that can allow the President to appoint or benefit for upto 90 new seats under this arrangement.



The removal of term limits for the Mayor, to join Councillors and MPs who do not have similar limits, may point us to their negative intentions to amend the current presidential term limits.





He tested the patient of Zambians by engineering the theft of Kabushi, Kwacha, Kawambwa and Pambashe seats. If these schemes succeeded, he now feels he can go the whole yard and steal the entire number required to run Parliament.



If these new schemes succeeded, they usher Hichilema into a second term where he may have a Parliament that can change the Constitution at will and promote his hegemony.





His men say he will be President until 2041. You better believe them.



CONCLUSION



There is absolutely no need for this legal drama and circus.



The process is being driven by President Hichilema and the UPND and therefore is not a wish of Zambians.





Zambians want a leadership that is focused at resolving difficulties they are facing today.



Let us fight for our country.