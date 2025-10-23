LOW VOTER REGISTRATION TURNOUT AHEAD OF 2026: A REFLECTION ON CIVIC ENLIGHTENMENT





The ongoing voter registration exercise by the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ), which commenced two weeks ago, has so far recorded a low turnout of eligible citizens across the country. Both the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) and opposition parties have expressed concern over the slow pace, citing several challenges, including the shortage of registration materials in some centres. Stakeholders have also highlighted the ECZ’s inadequate voter education and sensitization efforts as contributing factors.





However, beyond logistical challenges lies a deeper issue—low civic enlightenment among citizens. The subdued enthusiasm towards voter registration reflects a limited public understanding of the importance of participating in democratic governance. A politically aware and engaged electorate is often the product of long-term investment in education and civic awareness. Thus, the current scenario offers an important point of reflection for both the current and past governments on the urgent need to address illiteracy and promote civic education as a foundation for democratic participation.





Ignorance, in many instances, has been weaponized to manipulate public opinion and influence political outcomes. While voter sensitization campaigns remain necessary, true civic enlightenment cannot be achieved through short-term mobilization drives or publicity campaigns alone. It demands sustained efforts in education, access to information, and the cultivation of a culture that values informed participation in governance.





Political parties often boast about mobilizing large numbers of supporters, sometimes even ferrying them in trucks to registration centres. Yet, as history has shown, numerical strength is of little value if the electorate lacks an understanding of the civic responsibility and power that comes with casting a vote. As former PF Secretary General Davies Mwila once claimed before the 2021 elections, numbers may fill rallies and queues—but without enlightenment, their democratic impact remains hollow.





It is therefore imperative that the ECZ swiftly addresses the logistical and operational challenges that have plagued the registration process. More importantly, the Commission, civil society, and government must invest in building a more informed and participatory citizenry.





A free, fair, and credible electoral process is the cornerstone of Zambia’s constitutional democracy. But such a democracy can only thrive when its citizens are both empowered and enlightened to take part meaningfully in shaping their nation’s future.



Image credit: Electoral Commission of Zambia