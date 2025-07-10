LOW VOTER TURN OUT IN KIMASALA AS ZERO VOTE RECORDED AT LWAMAKANDA POLLING STATION



Lwamakanda poling station which is the furthest polling station of Kimasala ward located about twenty eight kilometers away from town has so far recorded zero votes as of midmorning.





Meanwhile the first voter at Kandundu polling station casted her vote Memory Bupela at 06:35hrs said,she went early to cast her vote for change as Magrade area luck development and wants a leader that will voice out for the people of Kimasala.She also raised her concern over low turn out and called on people of Kimasala to turn out and cast their vote.





District Electoral Officer Stainely Mbewe has also confirmed not recording any voters at the furthest Lwamakanda polling station which is an open prison stating that in mates may be transferred or realesed.





A check by prime television at Lwamakanda confirmed having no prisoner as they all have been released after serving their sentences.Voting has still continued despite low turn out partly attributed to harvest time and others for gold rush.



