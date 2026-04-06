LT. GEN. SOLOCHI’S CONDUCT IS UNDERMINING THE MILITARY – M’MEMBE



It is imperative that the military maintains a discreet profile, prioritizes its mission, and eschews any semblance of corruption or favouritism, thereby upholding the trust and integrity that is paramount, particularly in Zambia where transparency is of utmost importance.





By adopting a humble demeanour, soldiers and service personnel can remain focused on their duties, unencumbered by distractions, and reinforce the notion that their role is to serve the nation, not to accumulate personal wealth.



Emphasizing political neutrality is crucial, as it ensures the military remains a stable institution. The practice of using money inducements to garner popularity by Zambia National Service Commandant Lieutenant General Maliti Solochi is detrimental, as it erodes the authority of Zambia National Service and fosters distrust

Rather, respect should be earned through commendable actions, not purchased. When soldiers and service personnel prioritize service and integrity, they cultivate genuine relationships with the community.





Conversely, using financial means to influence others can lead to perceptions of corruption or favouritism, thereby tarnishing the reputation of the military or the service and straining relationships. It is essential to preserve that trust and respect.



We would like to naturally advise Lieutenant General Solochi to desist from the practice of distributing money and instead focus on fostering genuine connections with the community. This can be achieved by engaging with the populace, listening to their concerns, and demonstrating empathy. It is advisable to volunteer time and skills rather than offering money handouts, as true respect is earned, not bought. Acknowledging past actions, offering apologies where necessary, and working towards rebuilding trust is the appropriate course of action.





As Commandant, it is recommended that Lt Gen Solochi cease the flow of money and instead invest time in community engagement, understand the needs of the community, and demonstrate genuine care. Leadership by example, demonstrating integrity, and prioritizing the welfare of troops, service personnel, and the community will yield positive outcomes.





Influence should stem from actions, not handouts, and trust should be rebuilt through transparency and service.

In Zambia, the Zambia Defence Force Act, Chapter 106, outlines the expected conduct and discipline of military personnel, with Section 61 (1) highlighting the importance of maintaining order and discipline.

The Public Service Regulations are also pertinent in this context. As Commandant of the Zambia National Service, Lieutenant General Solochi should be cognisant of his position in society and refrain from actions that may compromise the integrity of the uniform and the office he represents. The uniform and office of Commandant should be regarded as symbols of duty, discipline, and sacrifice, rather than mere attire or a position of power, as this can lead to public confusion, erosion of trust, and potential criminal activity.





The Public Service Regulations in Zambia stress the importance of maintaining integrity, impartiality, and professionalism, prohibiting the use of official positions for personal gain or to influence others through gifts or favours. Regulation 45 (1) (b) and (c) specifically address conduct that upholds public trust.

The regulations emphasize that public officers, including soldiers, should uphold high standards of integrity and avoid actions that may compromise their position or the public’s trust. Distributing money for popularity may be viewed as a breach of these regulations, potentially leading to disciplinary action. As Commandant, Lt Gen Solochi should be aware of these regulations and their implications.

Happy Easter to you all.





Fred M’membe

People’s Pact 2026 Presidential Candidate and President of

Socialist Party