LT. GENERAL SOLOCHI DIRECTS ZNS TO IMMEDIATELY START NORTHERN PROVINCE ROADWORKS.





The Zambia National Service (ZNS) Commander, Lieutenant General Maliti Solochi, has directed officers in the service, to immediately begin the rehabilitation and maintenance of feeder roads in Northern Province, following a request from the Provincial Administration.





The ZNS Commander, issued the directive after paying a courtesy call on Northern Province Minister, Hon. Leonard Mbao, MP, who requested the service’s assistance, as many councils have delayed road completion due to limited human resources.





“The command is ready to work with the constituencies through Provincial Administration as we have the expertise in the service,” Lt. Gen. Solochi stated.



He expressed delight over the availability of the Constituency Development Fund (CDF), confirming that the Chambeshi ring road in Mungwi district would be the first project to commence.





The Commander, who is in the province to inspect various ZNS projects, also highlighted the service’s commitment to the Presidential directive on water investment, noting the need to construct dams in selected areas within the province.





Furthermore, Lt. Gen. Solochi emphasized the service’s desire to realign officers in adding value to the country, especially in the agriculture sector and many developmental projects.





Meanwhile, Minister Mbao applauded ZNS for adhering to the Presidential directive of ensuring all projects meet the high standards of quality, cost-effectiveness, and timeliness.





Additionally, he disclosed that there is an emergency involving a cut-off bridge that links the rest of the Province to Nsama and Kaputa districts, warning that the situation will severely hamper farmers’ ability to transport produce.





The Minister requested ZNS Command to assist with the rehabilitation of the bridge as a matter of urgency.





Minister Mbao welcomed the Zambia National Service’s swift action, noting that while most local authorities have the necessary equipment and Constituency Development Fund is available, there remains a significant backlog of work.





Issued by:

SANDRA MULENGA (Ms.)

Principal Public Relations Officer

NORTHERN PROVINCE