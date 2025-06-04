LUANSHYA MAN GETS 15 YEARS IMPRIS0NMENT FOR STEALING CHICKEN, K40



A 34-year-old man of Luanshya has been sentenced to 15 years’ imprisoñment with hard labour for røbbing a woman of a chicken, K40 cash, and other items, all valued at K300.





This is in a case Richard Mwape, unemployed, was charged with aggrav@ted r0bbery.



On August 23, 2023, around 19:00 hours, Mwape robbed Christabel Muntanga, 45, of a chicken, mattress, K40 cash, and other valuables.





It was heard that on the material night, Mwape approached the victim’s house arm£d with an ax£, iron bar, and other tools, demanding property from her, including a chicken.





The victim testified that she recognised Mwape, who was later apprehended a few metres from her house.



In his defence, Mwape claimed that three men were pursuing him as he ran along Lumumba Road but became exhausted.



It was then that an unknown person struck him with a sharp object, and he was arrested by police the following day.





“Police found me in possession of items including an ax£ and a chicken, but I did not provide a statement to the officers,” he said.



Delivering judgment yesterday, Ndola High Court Judge Lameck Mwale said it was a fact that the complainant saw the convict, who was apprehended shortly after.



He added that the victim also identified Mwape in court. Judge Mwale said the law stipulates that any person armed with a weapon used to obtain or attempt to obtain property is liable to a minimum of 15 years’ imprisonment with hard labour.





“Therefore, the State proved the case beyond reasonable doubt,” he said In mitigation, Mwape, through his lawyers, regretted the ordeal but that no actual violence occurred and that there were no aggravating factors warranting a life sentence.





Judge Mwale sentenced Mwape to a minimum sentence of 15 years’ imprisonment with hard labour.



ZDM