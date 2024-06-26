LUAPULA CHIEFS REJECT THE CONTROVERSIAL USD72 BILLION VIET – ZAM INVESTMENT DEAL

… says the project is not in good faith, urges Government to respect their decision.

MANSA, WEDNESDAY, JUNE 26, 2024 [SMART EAGLES]

The Luapula Province Chiefs Council has rejected the proposed USD72 billion Investment by Viet – Zam Diversified Development Cooperation Limited.

Council chairperson Chief Chisunka has also dispelled and refuted media and public claims that the royal highnesses of Luapula province have sold or allocated 6 million hectares of land for the rice investment project by Viet Zam Diversified Development Cooperation Limited.

Chief Chisunka said after careful review and wider consultation among themselves as traditional leaders, and their subjects and relevant stakeholders on the proposed project, the Luapula Province Chiefs Council resolved they cannot allow the allocation of land to foreign investment for a period of 99 years.

” We urge government to review the relevant land laws to ensure only zambians have access to those lengthy lease periods. Luapula province does not have the proposed land of 2 million hectares to be allocated to one investment,” Chief Chisunka said.

” We cannot allow our dambos and swamps to be titled as those are common use areas for our subjects and are recharge point for our rivers. We do not support the proposed tax exemptions as that will result in loss of revenue for our councils and government,” he said.

Chief Chisunka adds that the Luapula chiefs do not support the visa exemptions for foreign staff as well as giving citizenship outside what the law provides.

” We do not believe that the company has the financial capacity to develop the proposed project. We feel this project is not in good faith most of the documents reviewed show that the company is involved and more interested in mining and not agriculture,” Chief Chisunka said.

” We would like to urge government and all stakeholders to respect the wishes of the royal highnesses and not use any laws or legislations that will not work for the best interests of the zambian people such as the compulsory acquisition of land act,” he adds.

