LUAPULA PROVINCE MINISTER BACKS CONSTITUTIONAL REFORMS



Luapula Province Minister, Eng. Nason Musonda has reaffirmed his full support for the ongoing constitutional amendment process, describing it as a key step towards inclusive governance and national unity.





Eng. Musonda says the process reflects the values of transparency and citizen participation that the UPND Government is championing under the leadership of President Hakainde Hichilema.





Speaking during a media briefing held in Mansa this morning, the Minister clarified that his contributions during the recent Parliamentarians’ Consultative Workshop were aimed at strengthening, not challenging, the process.





Eng. Musonda said his call for continued outreach in the remaining provinces was consistent with the need for nationwide inclusion.



He further stated that his comments on clauses relating to proportional representation—particularly those concerning youth and women—were made to promote clarity and accessibility in the final document.





The Minister, who is also Member of Parliament for Kawambwa Central, added that Luapula Province has already endorsed all 13 thematic areas under review.





He reiterated his commitment to ensuring that grassroots voices are reflected in national policies and reaffirmed his loyalty to the appointing authority, President Hakainde Hichilema.





Eng. Musonda has since called on fellow lawmakers to support the constitutional reform process, saying it is a national responsibility that transcends politics.



Picture Credit Zanis