Luapula Witchdoctor Summoned To Appear Before Livingstone Court To Explain Accusations Against His Client

LUAPULAN WITCHDOCTOR SUMMONED TO APPEAR BEFORE LIVINGSTONE COURT TO EXPLAIN ACCUSATIONS AGAINST HIS CLIENT

A WITCHDOCTOR from Luapula Province has been summoned to appear before Livingstone Local Court A3 to explain what happened between him and a Monze ward councillor who is accused of using his family members for sacrifices to be powerful.

The witchdoctor is expected to appear before the court on December 27, 2022.

This is in a case in which Dailess Kaaba, 41, sued her brother, Chandrine Kaaba, 45, for reconciliation.

Dailess told the court that her child died mysteriously in his sleep on August 20, 2022. She said after the burial of the child, her cousin told her that her brother, Chandrine, was involved in witchcraft and the witchdoctor was identified

Daily mail