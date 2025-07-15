LUBINDA ACCUSES PRESIDENT HICHILEMA OF HYPOCRISY OVER LUNGU FUNERAL CONTROVERSY





By: Sun FM TV Reporter



The Patriotic Front (PF) has accused President Hakainde Hichilema of hypocrisy following his remarks that he limited international travel out of respect for the funeral of late former President Edgar Lungu.



At a media briefing, acting PF president Given Lubinda argued that the president’s decision to end the national mourning period contradicted his stated intention to honor the late leader.





Lubinda further criticized the government’s legal action involving Attorney General Mulilo Kabesha, who reportedly filed a lawsuit against the former First Family over the burial arrangements in South Africa.





Lubinda condemned the inclusion of South Africa’s Foreign Affairs Minister in the legal proceedings, calling it a national embarrassment. He urged the government to avoid inflammatory remarks and actions that could further strain relations with the Lungu family and undermine national unity.





The controversy stems from the decision by Lungu’s family to bury the former president in South Africa, citing a lack of government support and alleged breaches of funeral agreements. The PF maintains that the government failed to honor its commitments and mishandled the mourning process.





This dispute has sparked broader calls for legal clarity on state funerals and highlighted lingering political tensions between the ruling UPND and the opposition.