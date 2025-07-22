LUBINDA CHALLENGES PRESIDENT HICHILEMA OVER ALLEGED AUDIO LEAK





Patriotic Front (PF) Acting President Given Lubinda has challenged President Hakainde Hichilema to publicly respond to allegations stemming from a leaked audio recording, which allegedly implicates him in a plot to bribe South African judges and destabilize the PF using Mafinga Member of Parliament Robert Chabinga.





Mr. Lubinda has called for the immediate arrest of Mr. Chabinga, claiming the audio reveals a conversation in which the MP allegedly boasts about receiving instructions directly from the President, who is said to have called him 12 times.





Describing the alleged remarks as “a direct assault on Zambia’s sovereignty” and “a provocation of democratic institutions,” Mr. Lubinda questioned why investigative agencies such as the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC), and the Zambia Police have not acted on what he terms a self-incriminating disclosure.





When contacted for a comment, State House Chief Communications Specialist Clayson Hamasaka distanced State House from the contents of the audio.





On Monday, Mr. Chabinga dismissed the recording as AI-generated.



Diamond TV