Lubinda Confident Clement Tembo Will Scoop Kabwata Seat

December 27, 2021

PF President, Given Lubinda has expressed optimism that newly adopted candidate Candidate, Clement Tembo will will the seat on January 20, 2022 reports Pan African Radio Journalist Hermit Hachilonde.

In an exclusive interview, Lubinda said those propagating a message that the PF candidate cannot scoop Kabwata constituency parliamentary seat, are daydreaming and require a mental check examination.

Lubinda who is also former Kabwata Member the adoption of Tembo is timely and a well calculated move that will see PF win the seat.

When asked where he drew his confidence, Lubinda pointed out that his party listened to the constituents and gave them the candidate they wanted.

Lubinda has since stated that judging Tembo based on the PF’s defeat in the previous general elections is outrageous.

He stressed the need to instead judge Tembo based on his performance and achievements in the roles he has been entrusted with before.

” Mr. Tembo should not be judged for the loss, PF suffered during the previous general elections because it will not work”, he said

And Lubinda explained that having been legislator for the constituency where Tembo grew up and having closely worked with him under the then party in Government when he served as National Coordinator for the Presidential Empowerment Initiative Fund (PEIF), he has seen Tembo mature politically saying he is now ready to serve the people of Kabwata.

“I can vouch for Clement Tembo because I have seen him mature politically and can bear witness for his involvement in community service for not only the people of Kabwata but other constituencies within and outside Lusaka and now Mr. Tembo is ripe for a parliamentary seat”, Lubinda said

Meanwhile, Lubinda has appealed to the electorates to vote for Tembo because he is now politically mature and versatile with vast his experience in community service.

He has urged Zambians in Kabwata constituency not to replace the late M’kandawire with a novice who does not even know the role of an MP because it will delay developmental projects in the constituency.

“Kabwata people should not vote for a novice” he said