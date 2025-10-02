LUBINDA DISMISSES TONSE ALLIANCE LEADERSHIP LIST AS UNAUTHORISED





Tonse Alliance Acting Chairperson Given Lubinda has rejected a list of purported alliance leaders released by Chris Zumani Zimba and Sean Tembo, declaring the names carry no authority.



Speaking on Diamond TV’s Breakfast Show, Lubinda clarified that only the Secretary General of the Tonse Council of Leaders, Raphael Nakacinda, has the mandate to convene meetings or issue official statements on behalf of the alliance.





Lubinda explained that the Tonse Alliance saw no need to hold a meeting regarding current matters, as the internal issues affecting the Patriotic Front were purely administrative in nature. He dismissed claims that the late chairperson, Edgar Lungu, had approved the disputed list, emphasising that any information originating outside the Secretary General’s office cannot be attributed to the Council of Leaders.





The statement comes days after chaos erupted at Sean Tembo’s residence, where a scheduled press briefing by some alliance leaders was disrupted by cadres believed to be linked to the Patriotic Front. The incident underscored growing tensions within the alliance.





The confusion reflects deepening divisions within the Tonse Alliance, with competing factions attempting to assert control over leadership structures. The power struggle threatens to destabilise the opposition coalition as different groups claim legitimacy and authority to speak on behalf of the organisation.