Lubinda eligible to contest Presidency- PF chair Lady Hakachima

Lubinda eligible to contest Presidency…chair Lady Hakachima



Given Lubinda’s

exemplary leadership has been pivotal in maintaining the unity and cohesion of the Patriotic Front since 2021.





Notwithstanding malicious attempts to diminish his contributions, driven by jealousy of his growing popularity, Lubinda’s unwavering dedication and visionary approach are evident in the party’s stability and growth.





As a seasoned politician with a proven track record, he is eminently eligible to contest any position, including the Presidency.





Zambians should prepare for the possibility of Lubinda succeeding President Hakainde Hichilema as the eighth President of the Republic of Zambia, building on the foundations laid by his predecessor.





At this critical juncture, when Zambia needs unity and strong leadership more than ever before, it is imperative that we rally behind visionary leaders like Given Lubinda.





The PF must remain resolute and focused on its core objectives, recognizing that leadership roles are best suited for experienced individuals like Lubinda who possess the requisite skills, knowledge, and acumen.





Critics who question his eligibility are merely revealing their own biases and lack of understanding of the party’s constitution and Lubinda’s qualifications.





I respectfully urge the international community to engage with Lubinda, listen to his perspectives, and provide support to foster a collaborative environment conducive to Zambia’s development.





Furthermore, I encourage PF women to remain steadfast in their support for the party leadership, leveraging their collective strength to drive positive change.





Under Lubinda’s astute guidance, Zambia can navigate its current challenges, capitalize on emerging opportunities, and emerge stronger, more resilient, and prosperous.





Kavumbu Hakachima

Deputy National Chair,

Women’s Affairs