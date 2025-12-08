LUBINDA IS A WHITE MAN, HIS FATHER IS SCOTTISH, HE CAN’T BE PRESIDENT – DAVIES MWILA

LUBINDA IS A WHITE MAN, HIS FATHER IS SCOTTISH, HE CAN’T BE PRESIDENT – MWILA



FORMER PF Secretary General Davies Mwila has wondered how acting PF President Given Lubinda can be President, further alleging that his father is from Scotland.





Mwila says Plan B was supposed to come from former late president Edgar Chagwa Lungu, adding that he died without giving them a candidate.



Speaking when he featured on Diamond TV live, Friday, Mwila said Zambians needed to know where Lubinda came from.



“Our members have been waiting to have a leader so that we move forward, but because Lubinda has shown interest in standing as party president, he doesn’t want a general conference because he can’t get any support from anywhere. He is bulldozing because he has seen that other candidates have more support than him. Anyway, where can he get the votes from? How [do] you elect a white man as president.

Which party in Zambia, look at UPND, look at Citizens First. The father is a white man. The father is Scottish. Is he black like you? Let’s be serious in the way we are doing things. Do you know where he originally comes from? Do you know? You are disputing. You are saying he is a Zambian. When someone has to stand as President Hakainde Hichilema, we know that [he is from] Namwala and Bweengwa. Brian Mundubile, we know he is from Mporokoso,” he said.





“Chishimba Kambwili, we know he is from Mporokoso, Kalaba, we know that he comes from Mansa. Where does he come from? Those are the questions PF must be serious about what they are doing. He can be a Zambian, but he is not an indigenous Zambian. That is what I am saying. He is not an indigenous Zambian. What is the difference between Guy Scott, what is the difference?

Zambians must know where he comes from. You cannot elect a person whom you do not know where he is coming from? Those are the issues we are raising. We are not trying to be personal, but it is important when you take someone to people, people must know where he originally comes from”.





And Mwila said if the PF does not choose a leader this month, they would lose next year’s general elections.



“Time is not with us, time is not with us. This is the right time. If we can’t choose a leader in December, I can tell you that we will not win the general election. That is why we are pushing. We want to push for a general conference.

The leadership must know that these positions are for the members, and the members want to have a leader so that we can compete with the UPND in the general elections next year. The party is still strong in the sense that the structures are with us even though the government or the UPND and (Robert) Chabinga have taken PF. We are very strong on the ground,” he said.





Asked if he had confidence that the Judiciary would give them back PF, Mwila responded in the negative, stating that they would use a special purpose vehicle during the 2026 elections.



“No, I want to state here that PF as a party will not be given to us. We should forget about that, and that is why we have to look at plan B. How do we proceed, and how do we participate in next year’s general election? The only thing that we can do is to agree which political party we are going to use. A special purpose vehicle.

Once we participate, people must know that after elections, PF will not be there because if we decide to use Socialist Party or FDD, if you stand as an MP, you will be MP on FDD. So, even if we form a government, it will be the FDD government and not PF. So, the top leadership must realize that talking about PF as a party is history now. Let’s look for a special purpose vehicle,” he said.





Meanwhile, when asked if PF still had plan B, Mwila said Lungu died without giving them a candidate.



“Plan B was supposed to come from president Edgar Chagwa Lungu, who was president of the party at that time. He was supposed to give us a candidate; he died without giving us a candidate. So, the leadership that has remained under Given Lubinda, we have to go to the general conference and elect a leader. Whatever party we are going to use, whether we will use FDD or CF or Socialist Party, that is the way to go,” he said.





Asked if he was supporting Makebi Zulu ahead of the PF general conference, Mwila said he was supporting Brian Mundubile.



“Am going with Brian Mundubile, not Makebi. I have made it very clear that Brian is a better candidate,” he said.



Mwila added that UPND was so jittery to leave office because they know the consequences of leaving office.





“When you are in power, especially in Zambia, you should know that when you leave office, you have to face some consequences. So, I knew that once we lost power, we expected such things to happen to us, and that is what has been happening. I hope that trend will not continue because once UPND leaves office, [ the same will happen]. That is why you have seen that our colleagues, the UPND, are so jittery they do not want to leave office because they know the consequences that [they] may be mistreated the way they have mistreated their colleagues. Look at the former ministers who are in prison. There are many. So, I think they are jittery that that can happen to them. But I hope that trend will not continue,” said Mwila.



News Diggers