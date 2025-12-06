LUBINDA IS ABUSING HIS POWERS, WE WILL PUSH BACK POLITICALLY – MPANKATA



PF’s Emmanuel Mpankata says he will not accept the changes that Given Lubinda has made to the party and he will push back politically. Mpankata says in his quest to become the PF president, Lubinda is losing it and is misleading the masses in the party.





Earlier this week, Lubinda appointed Mwenya Matafwali as Deputy National Chairman for Youth and member of the central committee.





He also appointed Tasila Lungu, Warren Liywali, Lawrence Sichalwe, Alinedi Phiri, Brave Mweetwa and Goodson Banda as members of the central committee, among other appointments.





This follows the decision to remove from the central committee Mpankata, who was also national chairperson, Brenda Nyirenda and Christopher Shakafuswa, over a week ago. -News Diggers