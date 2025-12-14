LUBINDA IS PF PRESIDENT – KAMBWILI , BUT EMMANUEL MWAMBA DISAGREES

LUBINDA IS PF PRESIDENT – CK , BUT MWAMBA DISAGREES



OUTSPOKEN opposition Patriotc Front (PF) founding member, Chishimba Kambwili, has stirred the party waters by declaring Given Lubinda as the assumed substantive PF President following the demise of Edgar Chagwa Lungu in June this year.





Speaking during a Press briefing in Lusaka this evening, Kambwili wondered why Mr. Lubinda was being tolerant against to other party members who were allegedly undermining his authority as Party President, appealing to him to crack the whip and fire belligerent members.





He claims that according to the Party Constitution, when a substantive Party President dies or resigns as the case was with Mr. Edgar Lungu, the Acting President assumes authority.





Kambwili has urged Lubinda to ensure that he fully exercises his powers and crack the whip against any misbehaving member of the Party.





Meanwhile the former Roan Member of Parliament has single handedly cautioned Kanchibiya Member of Parliament Sunday Chanda against siding with the ruling Party UPND on the controversial Bill 7 as it comes for second reading on Monday. Kambwili said it is shocking that the Kanchibiya MP has all the sudden abandoned the ideology of PF a Party he said accommodated him when he was alleged vulnerable.



Chanda was not available for comment by press time to confirm whether or not he would vote with UPND on Bill 7 in the National Assembly.





However, PF Spokesperson domiciled in the USA, Emmanuel Mwamba has disagreed with Mr. Kambwili saying Mr. Lubinda remains in the Acting capacity.



Mwamba said Mr. Kambwili was offside on grounds that the debate on how one assumes office as party President was already settled under provisions of the PF Constitution in 2014.



Diamond TV