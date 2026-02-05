LUBINDA-LED PF SHOULD FORM ANOTHER PARTY – ZUMANI



TONSE Alliance faction National Chairperson Chris Zumani Zimba has advised the Given Lubinda‑led Patriotic Front to form a new political party if they wish to join the alliance.





Zumani has questioned why senior PF leaders such as Professor Nkandu Luo, Jean Kapata and Lubinda are clinging to an alliance they did not create, indicating that their party has never been part of Tonse.





Recently, Kapa, who is PF faction acting National Chairperson warned the ‘ECL PF Movement’ within the Tonse faction to stop immediately, stressing that the party would “take them on physically” if they persist.





In an interview, Zimba described the faction’s actions as a source of confusion in the opposition.



He added that in the Tonse Alliance, they do not recognise Kapata, Professor Luo, Miles Sampa, and others.





“I’m even shocked that adults at that level have failed to create their own alliance, they are clinging to something that was created by other people, owned by other people and just trying to cling to it.

So, to me they are a source of chaos and confusion because they have brains to create their own alliance, why are they displaying political intellectual redundancy? They have no capacity or confidence to create their own alliance, how do you claim to own what you never created? How do you claim to own what you don’t own? Something you don’t even know when it was created and why it was created.

So, to me they are displaying political impunity, political malice, a high level of political anarchism and chaos in the opposition. So, in Tonse Alliance we don’t recognise Jean Kapata, Professor Luo, Miles Sampa and even Honourable, we don’t recognise them,” Zimba said.





“But our appeal to them is that let them focus on their own, they only have two options; number one is the fact that Miles Sampa sold PF to the UPND and went back to PF only with his fingers, he never went back to PF with PF. So, their option now is to create a new political party because PF doesn’t exist to those people, PF exists in the UPND and under Chabinga.

So, my recommendation to them is that let them form a new political party and maybe that new political party can apply to join Tonse Alliance and we can consider them, we don’t have problems. But if they want to come to Tonse Alliance in the name of PF, that is politically not feasible and not practical because PF as a party is not a part of Tonse”.





He argued that the only PF structure formally recognised within the Tonse Alliance was the ‘ECL PF Movement’, which was established by late former president Edgar Lungu.





“The policy is that the ‘ECL PF Movement’ was created by ECL before he died, he was the chairman and the founder and he is the owner of that movement, and it’s in the Tonse constitution.

So, if you read the Tonse Alliance constitution which we signed during the launch under Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu, the institution that was recognised in that constitution was the ‘ECL PF Movement’. It was created by ECL himself, approved by ECL himself and it was left in Tonse to us by ECL himself.

So those who are trying to fight the ECL PF Movement, they are fighting ECL himself. And if they are claiming that they want to physically fight the ECL PF Movement, they are literally undermining and insulting the legacy of ECL because that’s what he left in Tonse Alliance. He didn’t leave PF because it has never been a member of the Tonse Alliance, ECL refused to make it a member of the Tonse Alliance. By the time we were forming Tonse Alliance ECL was stranded because Miles Sampa had already sold PF to the UPND,” said Zimba.





“So, ECL never wanted anything to do with the PF as a political party in Tonse Alliance because at that time PF was already in the hands of the UPND by Miles Sampa and Robert Chabinga. So, the ECL PF Movement is here to stay because it is the legacy of ECL and that’s what he left in Tonse Alliance, he never left PF as a political party.

We don’t even recognise those threats. Madam Jean Kapata has never been a member of the Tonse Alliance, she doesn’t even know when Tonse Alliance was formed and why it was created.

We are the creators of Tonse Alliance with ECL, Sean Tembo and Dan Pule. Professor Nkandu Luo, Jean Kapata, Miles Sampa, Celestine Mukandila, you name it, they don’t even know why we created Tonse Alliance, they were not there on the table and I never saw any of them during the formation”.



