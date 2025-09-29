LUBINDA RALLIES MWEMBESHI PF STRUCTURES FOR UNITY AND MOBILIZATION





Shibuyunji… Monday September 29, 2025



Patriotic Front (PF) Acting President and Tonse Alliance Acting Chairman, Hon. Given Lubinda, has called for unity, peace, and love among party members, stressing that these values are the cornerstone of the party’s success.





Speaking when he met Mwembeshi Constituency party structures in Shibuyunji District yesterday, Hon. Lubinda said voter registration and mobilization must remain the party’s top priorities ahead of future elections.





“Our strength lies in our unity. We must educate our people, encourage them to register as voters, and ensure that no one is left behind,” Hon. Lubinda told members.





During the meeting, he also addressed concerns raised by a local village headman regarding the ongoing impasse surrounding former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu.





“I assured our members that this matter is not being ignored. We are committed to resolving it with the seriousness it deserves,” he said.



Hon. Lubinda further urged the district leadership to guarantee inclusivity in the party’s adoption process.





“All candidates must be allowed to aspire at every level, whether as ward councilors, council chairpersons, or Members of Parliament,” he emphasized.





The PF leader also acknowledged challenges facing party structures, particularly transportation and mobilization, and pledged to follow up through his office.





“I have instructed the District Chairman to liaise with my office so that these issues can be addressed. We must ensure our structures are empowered to deliver,” Hon. Lubinda stated.





Earlier in the day, Hon. Lubinda attended a church program at Shikaluma SDA Church in Mwembeshi Constituency, where he was Guest of Honor at a fundraising event for music equipment.





“It was humbling to join the church in their noble cause. As leaders, we must always support initiatives that uplift our communities,” he said.





Hon. Lubinda expressed confidence that, with dedication and unity, the Patriotic Front and the Tonse Alliance would emerge stronger.





Hon Lubinda was in the company of PF Central Committee Members and members of the Tonse Alliance Council of Leaders.