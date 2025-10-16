⬆️ Lubinda Says PF Can Win 2026 Election With 3 Months of Mobilisation



Patriotic Front acting president Given Lubinda says his party does not need years to prepare for the 2026 general election, arguing that with three months of serious organisation, the former ruling party can return to power.





Speaking during a live interview on Power FM Radio in Lusaka, Lubinda said the PF’s setbacks since 2021 were temporary and caused by a mix of internal divisions and external pressures, but insisted that the party’s grassroots energy remains intact.





“Three months is enough to organise, to win an election,” he said confidently, adding that the party has reconnected with its base and is ready to mount a coordinated campaign once a new presidential candidate is chosen.





Lubinda cited historical examples to defend his optimism. He recalled how former president Edgar Lungu successfully built a national campaign in a short time before the 2015 election and referenced Senegal’s recent election, where the opposition regrouped and triumphed in less than a month after its candidate was jailed.





Acknowledging that the PF could have consolidated its structures sooner, Lubinda said leadership challenges and external interference had delayed progress. With the party’s November convention approaching, he described it as “a turning point” for the PF’s internal renewal.





The convention is expected to elect a new party president and 2026 presidential candidate, closing a period of leadership uncertainty that has divided the party since Lungu’s death in June. After the event, Lubinda said, the PF will intensify campaigns targeting not only the presidency but parliamentary and local government races across the country.





“What is important is actually the determination, not necessarily the time,” Lubinda told listeners. “It is the determination which will matter.”





Analysts see Lubinda’s remarks as part of a broader effort to project unity and confidence ahead of the PF’s convention, which will test the party’s ability to rebuild its national machinery and appeal beyond its traditional strongholds.





For now, the PF’s challenge lies not only in organisation but in regaining public trust after years of internal strife and corruption allegations that still shape voter perception. Lubinda’s optimism reflects a renewed sense of urgency and the recognition that time, though short, may yet be enough to rewrite the party’s political story.



The People's Brief | Goran Handya