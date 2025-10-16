⬆️ Lubinda Says PF Can Win 2026 Election With 3 Months of Mobilisation
Patriotic Front acting president Given Lubinda says his party does not need years to prepare for the 2026 general election, arguing that with three months of serious organisation, the former ruling party can return to power.
Speaking during a live interview on Power FM Radio in Lusaka, Lubinda said the PF’s setbacks since 2021 were temporary and caused by a mix of internal divisions and external pressures, but insisted that the party’s grassroots energy remains intact.
“Three months is enough to organise, to win an election,” he said confidently, adding that the party has reconnected with its base and is ready to mount a coordinated campaign once a new presidential candidate is chosen.
Lubinda cited historical examples to defend his optimism. He recalled how former president Edgar Lungu successfully built a national campaign in a short time before the 2015 election and referenced Senegal’s recent election, where the opposition regrouped and triumphed in less than a month after its candidate was jailed.
Acknowledging that the PF could have consolidated its structures sooner, Lubinda said leadership challenges and external interference had delayed progress. With the party’s November convention approaching, he described it as “a turning point” for the PF’s internal renewal.
The convention is expected to elect a new party president and 2026 presidential candidate, closing a period of leadership uncertainty that has divided the party since Lungu’s death in June. After the event, Lubinda said, the PF will intensify campaigns targeting not only the presidency but parliamentary and local government races across the country.
“What is important is actually the determination, not necessarily the time,” Lubinda told listeners. “It is the determination which will matter.”
Analysts see Lubinda’s remarks as part of a broader effort to project unity and confidence ahead of the PF’s convention, which will test the party’s ability to rebuild its national machinery and appeal beyond its traditional strongholds.
For now, the PF’s challenge lies not only in organisation but in regaining public trust after years of internal strife and corruption allegations that still shape voter perception. Lubinda’s optimism reflects a renewed sense of urgency and the recognition that time, though short, may yet be enough to rewrite the party’s political story.
© The People’s Brief | Goran Handya
The psychology of voter behaviour captured in the last month before election day is that they tend doubt and changed their minds right inside the voting booth
You will cry rigging
There are some Antecedent Variables which have an effect on the Factors affecting Voter Behavior going into Elections next year.
Yes , the Energy of the Patriotic Front Grass Roots can be rekindled a few months before the Presidential and General Elections next year. But there are also independents who don’t like what is happening in the country under the UPND but are resigned to the status quo due to the confusion in the Opposition.
Yesterday, I went to have my Voters Card replaced at the ECZ Voter Registration Polling station in my Constituency. At 16:00 hours, I was the tenth one to register! Assuming a similar trend in the next 3 days,( Four Days is what Mwangala Zaloumis has allocated for each polling station ) only 40 people will be registered at my polling station.
The motivating factors are not there. So Apathy is already being seen..and likely to be seen next year.
So Hon Given Lubinda, by the time you energize your people, the voter registration exercise would have ended.
Where are you going to get the votes if people failed to register?
And Mwangala Zaloumis ‘s ECZ is banking on this.
There’s absolutely no publicity of the Exercise. No Public Address Vehicles going around in Townships, no Signages.
Just dead Silence..
Go to Southern, Western and North Western Provinces and check what is happening there!
Yes, there has been very little publicity regarding the registration of voters. I recently moved house and by the time I learned of the exercise time was up.
ECZ must publicise this exercise and extend the registration period, otherwise they will disenfranchise a lot of people intentionally or inadvertently.
Bo Lubinda, sort out the leadership issue first in PF and see how to go about forming a new PF with a different name of course as a party for a Presidential candidate. Not this wishful thinking you are making when in actual fact, you are busy fighting each other within the PF membership.
I can liken Lubinda’s outburst to either a drunken man or a purely mad person. The fact is that PF has absolutely no chance of winning an election in 2026. And by chance maybe in 2031. 2026 is already won by HH and UPND due to numerous achievements since 2021. Nobody normal can doubt that HH is serious about developing Zambia. Even in 2031 I don’t see PF getting back to government.
What will shock most Zambians is that a last minute entrant in the fray can tip the can and this is very possible. Zambians are very hungry and angry. That is why they are quiet . You won’t hear them complaining now….they have either made a decision or are waiting for a Moses from the Lord.
So ba Moyo hold your horses. I rest my case.
PF is gone…there is no PF. But the mistake HH and UPND are making of focus on PF. The enemy they need to be watching is “the people in compounds” who make the bulk of the voter. They are not as idiotic as they look. Zambians need to complain then it means they still trust you may deliver somehow. But when they go zzzzzz then danger. Rupiah analila….
I dont know where this guy resides but if he still wants to live with his head buried in the sand then its his own fault.