Lubinda, Sean Tembo  in near punch up as Tonse tempers fly in South Africa

Lubinda, Sean in near punch up as Tonse tempers fly in SA



PF and Tonse Alliance members who travelled to South Africa momentarily suspended mourning former president Edgar Lungu this morning and convened an emergency crisis meeting whose agenda was to resolve a stand-off between Given Lubinda and Sean Tembo.







Lubinda, who is PF makeshift leader and Tonse Alliance stand-in chairman has been in a cold war with Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP) owner Sean Tembo who also doubles as Tonse spokesperson for weeks now but their rivalry has been hidden from the public until this morning.



The fight for political relevance was this morning on full public display with everyone with bundles seeing for themselves before Tembo deleted the live video.





Posturing as Tonse Alliance spokesperson, Tembo rounded up his alliance ally Kelvin Bwalya Fube AKA KBF to sit by his side as he “addressed” the nation from the lobby of the Radisson Blu Hotel in Sandton City.





Tembo, brimming with self-importance, barely got through two minutes of his monologue before the event was spectacularly hijacked.



Wright Musoma, an unapologetic Lubinda loyalist and part time political bouncer, stormed the press briefing and barked orders for all cameras to be switched off.





The room froze and so did Tembo’s ego as Musoma declared the presser null and void.





According to impeccable inside sources, the chaos stemmed from Tembo’s failure to inform or seek clearance from the rest of the alliance leadership before calling for the media briefing.





This did not sit well with Lubinda, who viewed the act as insubordination and a blatant attempt to undermine his authority.





Tempers flared as Lubinda and Tembo allegedly exchanged sharp words and came close to a physical altercation before fellow alliance members intervened, dragging the two into a closed door meeting to iron out their differences.





The crisis meeting which stretched into an hour was reportedly focusing on leadership structure, communication protocol and Tembo’s future role in the alliance.





After the meeting, Tembo and Lubinda along with other Tonse members once again gathered before the glare of cameras with what looked like forced smiles as the addressed an official presser.





According to PF insiders, KBF was Lungu’s anointed “heir” of the PF and Tonse Alliance throne, although Secretary General Raphael Nakacinda has rejected suggestions that the former president had endorsed anyone as his successor.





Lungu died on June 5, in South African hospital although a stand off between government and hos family has delayed his burial which may not happen until August.





Lungu’s burial, which was supposed to take place yesterday in South Africa after failed negotiations with the government, was once again halted, this time by the Pretoria High Court, following a challenge from Zambia’s Attorney General, Mulilo Kabesha.





This marks the third time Lungu’s burial has been suspended, leaving mourners frustrated and observers wondering whether his final resting place will ever be agreed upon.





In the meantime, Lungu’s funeral continues to a platform of competition of press briefings and photo ops amongst the country’s political players.



By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, June 26, 2025