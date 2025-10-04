Lubinda Signals 2026 Presidential Ambition



By [Reporter’s Name] |Patriotic Front (PF) Acting President Hon. Given Lubinda has hinted at seeking his party’s top position and ultimately contesting the 2026 general elections, declaring that he is ready to serve both his party and the nation





In an exclusive conversation at his residence last month, Lubinda told political analyst Dr. Chris Zumani Zimba that by God’s grace, “it is my time” to lead the PF and carry forward the legacy left by former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu.





“By God’s grace, it’s my time, Dr. Zimba, and I am available to serve both PF and Zambians by continuing from where my elder brother ECL left from. If some people in PF think they can discriminate against me for who I am as Lozi, they are lying and wasting their time,” Lubinda said.





Lubinda, a veteran politician and long-serving cabinet minister, has been a central figure in PF politics for decades. He has also been outspoken about the need for internal unity within the former ruling party as it prepares for its next national convention.





Dr. Zimba, who disclosed details of the meeting, described Lubinda as a credible statesman with unmatched experience in both parliamentary and national politics.





“Among known opposition presidential candidates so far, both in PF and the Tonse Alliance, few can match him in terms of experience. Hon. Given Lubinda is an intellectual, politically grounded, and deeply passionate about serving Zambia,” Dr. Zimba observed.





Lubinda’s potential bid comes as the Tonse Alliance prepares for its General Congress in December 2025, where key opposition leaders are expected to position themselves ahead of the August 2026 general elections.





Dr. Zimba added that with candidates of Lubinda’s caliber, the opposition can look forward to challenging the ruling UPND with confidence.





“With such quality candidates, we can smile at August 2026 knowing that we shall cross the UPND bridge with confidence, even if it means walking barefooted,” he said.





Lubinda now joins a growing list of opposition figures eyeing the 2026 race, though the PF is yet to officially announce its presidential candidate.



©️ KUMWESU | October 4, 2025