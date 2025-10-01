LUBINDA SLAMS LIST OF ALLIANCE LEADERS RELEASED BY ZUMANI AND TEMBO





TONSE Alliance Acting Chairperson Given Lubinda has poured cold water on the list of purported Tonse Alliance leaders released by Chris Zumani Zimba and Sean Tembo, saying the names carry no authority.





Appearing on Diamond TV’s Breakfast Show, Mr Lubinda says that only the Secretary General of the Tonse Council of Leaders, Raphael Nakacinda, has the mandate to call meetings or issue official statements on behalf of the Alliance.





He explained that the Tonse Alliance had not found it necessary to convene a meeting this time around because the internal issues affecting the Patriotic Front were purely administrative.





He further dismissed the justification that the late Chairperson, Edgar Lungu, had sanctioned the list, stressing that any information outside the Secretary General’s office cannot be attached to the Council of Leaders.





This come barely days after confusion erupted at the residence of Sean Tembo, where a scheduled press briefing by a section of Alliance leaders was disrupted by cadres believed to be linked to the Patriotic Front.





The chaos is growing within the Alliance, with competing camps vying to assert control over leadership structures.



Diamond TV