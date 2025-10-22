LUBINDA VOWS TO SEEK BAIL FOR NAKACHINDA, CLAIMS PF SECRETARY GENERAL JAILED FOR “SPEAKING FOR ZAMBIAN PEOPLE”
By: Thomas Afroman Mwale
Acting Patriotic Front (PF) President Given Lubinda has announced that the party will do everything possible to apply for bail pending appeal for jailed PF Secretary General Raphael Nakachinda, arguing that Mr Nakachinda has gone to prison without being convinced he committed a crime.
Mr. Lubinda claimed that the PF member was jailed merely for speaking on behalf of the Zambian people, adding that he was quoting others, not expressing personal views when he made the statements that led to his conviction.
The former Justice Minister explained that Mr. Nakachinda had appealed both his conviction and sentence, expressing dissatisfaction with the subordinate court’s verdict insisting that he should be granted the opportunity to be heard by the Court of Appeal.
Mr. Lubinda said that Even now, the former Water development Minister has gone to prison unsatisfied stating that anyone who believes in justice should not stand in his way but allow him to be heard until he exhausts all legal options up to the apex court.
Addressing the media, Mr. Lubinda urged PF members to remain steadfast, suggesting that Mr. Nakachinda’s incarceration is part of a broader effort to cripple the machinery of PF and Tonse alliance
The Lusaka High Court has upheld Mr. Nakachinda’s 18-month conviction for defaming President Hakainde Hichilema, following allegations that the Head of State summoned judges to his residence in an attempt to influence judicial decisions.
The problem with PF is that most of them have stopped reasoning. They create problems for themselves and later cry fowl. They have been used with dirty and bad lifestyles but to them it’s normal. PF will finish itself but blame government or HH for their stupidity. Opposition politics doesn’t mean wrong doings. Which Zambians was Raphael talking for. Who sent him to do wrong things. Is that checks and balances. By August next year PF will have consumed itself.
I completely welcome the appeal. Raphael Nakacinda doesn’t and cannot see the absurdity of seeking justice from the same judges he accused of trekking to HH’s home to receive instructions on how to make Zambia a one-party state. The bench was hurt by Nakacinda’s allegations but he doesn’t care that he had insulted them. I do not see any judge who’s going to find Nakacinda not guilty based on available evidence.
Ba Gunner. PF are such hypocrites. They don’t see the absurdity of appealing to the same judges they label as having dark corner meetings with the head of state to frustrate justice.
You allege that HH met with judges to coerce them into mishandling PF cases. Honestly, how does this translate to speaking for Zambians?
In short Nakachinda is saying Zambian Judges were bribed and are corrupt. The irony and also grasp what @Gunner says is absurd is insulting someone and going to them and saying let me free cause I wasnt actually insulting you, I was insulting you on behalf of the Zambian people….let anyone of us actually sent.
The biggest insult is Lubinda thinking he is doing us a favour by making this statement….
I am not one of those Zambians Lubinda claims Nakacinda was speaking on behalf of. Mr Lubinda, please don’t drag sensible Zambians into PF Stupidity.