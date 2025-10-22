LUBINDA VOWS TO SEEK BAIL FOR NAKACHINDA, CLAIMS PF SECRETARY GENERAL JAILED FOR “SPEAKING FOR ZAMBIAN PEOPLE”





By: Thomas Afroman Mwale



Acting Patriotic Front (PF) President Given Lubinda has announced that the party will do everything possible to apply for bail pending appeal for jailed PF Secretary General Raphael Nakachinda, arguing that Mr Nakachinda has gone to prison without being convinced he committed a crime.





Mr. Lubinda claimed that the PF member was jailed merely for speaking on behalf of the Zambian people, adding that he was quoting others, not expressing personal views when he made the statements that led to his conviction.





The former Justice Minister explained that Mr. Nakachinda had appealed both his conviction and sentence, expressing dissatisfaction with the subordinate court’s verdict insisting that he should be granted the opportunity to be heard by the Court of Appeal.





Mr. Lubinda said that Even now, the former Water development Minister has gone to prison unsatisfied stating that anyone who believes in justice should not stand in his way but allow him to be heard until he exhausts all legal options up to the apex court.





Addressing the media, Mr. Lubinda urged PF members to remain steadfast, suggesting that Mr. Nakachinda’s incarceration is part of a broader effort to cripple the machinery of PF and Tonse alliance





The Lusaka High Court has upheld Mr. Nakachinda’s 18-month conviction for defaming President Hakainde Hichilema, following allegations that the Head of State summoned judges to his residence in an attempt to influence judicial decisions.

