LUBINDA’S FAILURE TO HOLD CONVENTION HAS LOWERED MORALE IN PF – STARDY  MWALE

LUBINDA’S FAILURE TO HOLD CONVENTION HAS LOWERED MORALE IN PF – STARDY .





STARDY Mwale says Given Lubinda’s failure to hold a convention has disadvantaged him from looking as the party leader and lowered the morale of the party’s supporters.





Recently, Mwale, who was PF Copperbelt Chairman, resigned from the party after Lubinda expelled some members of parliament who voted in favour of Bill 7.





In an interview, Tuesday, Mwale said he was saddened by the state of the PF, adding that the party had not gone to the convention because its leaders feared losing their positions.





“No, I am not happy but now I am not happy, but it is really sad, because that is my former party, that is the party we have known for more than 24 years. So, when it is being run properly, I will be happy. If it is not being run properly, I am definitely not happy. But now that I am on my own, probably I just wish them all the best, but definitely, the management of the party is very bad and [it is] very sad [sic]. That thing of ba Lubinda failing to go for the convention, it has actually disadvantaged him in looking as a party leader. Two; it has finished the morale of so many Zambians, so many PF supporters and it is by law, a party should go to a convention. But people are scared to lose positions, I am sure and [for] their portfolios, so that is why they are denying, because it is like that, definitely it has not caused any morale to the supporters,” he said.

When asked whether he had defected to another party, Mwale said he had not yet made a decision.



“I have not yet made a move; my move is not yet known. I am just at the farm here with my family, with my workers. That is where I am. When I say I will make a move, then I will make my move,” he said.





Meanwhile, asked about a viral audio where he was heard calling some women prostitutes, Mwale said he was merely singing a song from Congo.





“I was just singing a song, how they interpreted it, that is their problem, me I was just singing a song, it is a rumba song. So, how they interpret it, that is not the meaning of that song, them they are taking it into their own meaning, I was going into the song. So, I cannot call anybody that, I just sang a song, so, they found me in the midst of morale boosting, I was just singing that song from Congo,” said Mwale.



News Diggers