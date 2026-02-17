LUBINDA’S PF RESPONDS TO “CALLS” BY BRIAN MUNDUBILE FOR MAKEBI AND LUBINDA TO JOIN HIS ILLEGAL MOVEMENT

SHAKAFUSWA RESPONDS TO “CALLS” BY BRIAN MUNDUBILE FOR MAKEBI AND LUBINDA TO JOIN HIS ILLEGAL MOVEMENT







We have carefully observed the public statement issued by members of the so-called Dunamis – Bill7 Tonse Alliance regarding an “offer” extended to PF President Given Lubinda and Hon. Makebi Zulu.





Let us be clear: leadership of Zambia cannot be reduced to ultimatums, social media publicity stunts, or arrangements crafted in isolation and later presented as faits accomplis. Leadership must be anchored in constitutional order, transparency, and the collective will of the people.





Genuine unity is not built by first isolating others, then inviting them to ratify decisions already made. Offers framed around personal positions, deadlines, and public fanfare are distractions, not dialogue. We reject attempts to shortcut processes that must be inclusive, lawful, and principled





President Given Lubinda and Hon. Makebi Zulu remains committed to transparent party processes, open conventions, and the fair participation of all aspirants who have complied with the rules — including those who have paid nomination fees and prepared to contest leadership through legitimate channels. Those who manipulate structures, hold illegal meetings, or rely on expediency over principle do not speak for the people.





Let us also be clear: political legitimacy comes from the people and lawful structures, not from media statements, endorsements, or artificial deadlines. Attempts to compare Zambian leadership to shortcuts taken elsewhere, or to suggest that positions can be acquired by negotiation or by joining another camp after abandoning your own, are unacceptable. Zambia deserves authentic, democratic, and accountable leadership — not arrangements crafted for convenience or personal gain.





If dialogue is to take place anywhere in the opposition space, it must be grounded in equality, consultation, and principle — not hierarchy, publicity stunts, or pre-determined outcomes. We will not be distracted. We will not compromise on process. And we will not allow political opportunism to dictate the future of our country.





The Zambian people are watching. Leadership is not declared; it is earned. Our focus remains unwavering: building a credible, transparent, and constitutionally grounded alternative for 2026. Those who respect process and principle are welcome to participate; those who do not will find that the people’s mandate cannot be bought, borrowed, or manufactured.



Issued by:



Ephraim Shakafuswa

Spokesperson – Tonse Alliance