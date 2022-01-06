By Julia Malunga,

GOVERNMENT says it is shocked by PF vice-president Given Lubinda’s revelations that the former ruling party was stealing money from fuel, further challenging him to tell the nation where they were taking the stolen money.

In a statement, Wednesday, Chief Government Spokesperson Chushi Kasanda said Lubinda’s confession that the PF was stealing K3 from fuel was a betrayal of Zambians who entrusted the former ruling party to preside over the country’s affairs.

“Government is shocked by revelations by Patriotic Front (PF) vice president Mr Given Lubinda that they were stealing money from fuel as reported in one of the daily tabloids. The self-confession by Mr Lubinda is a betrayal of the people of Zambia who had entrusted the PF to preside over the affairs of the country.

The admission by Mr Lubinda also confirms that the fight against corruption is not based on vindictiveness or targeted at certain individuals as some people want to portray it but is based on the need for thorough investigations into any suspected wrong doing despite which political party one belongs to,” she stated.

“So as Government, we challenge the PF vice president, as per his confession, to tell the nation where they were taking the money stolen from fuel supply contracts, especially that all major projects were being funded from borrowed funds which were also highly inflated.”

Kasanda who is also Minister of Information and Media stated that the UPND government had been transparent on where the money being realised from fuel subsidies had been taken, as provided in the 2022 budget.

“As the ‘new dawn’ Government, we have been very transparent on where the money being realised from fuel subsidies has been taken as provided in the 2022 budget. Government is employing 30,000 teachers and 11,200 health personnel which is unprecedented in recent history. Government is also providing free education, paying retirees who had been waiting for a long time to get their retirement benefits.

Mr Lubinda is reminded that these are the same retirees that he chased from his office when they went to ask for what rightfully belongs to them when he was ‘Injustice’ Minister. This Government has gone further to ensure that all arrears for the councils under the Local authorities equalization fund are paid,” she stated.

“We have also increased CDF from K1 .6 million to K25.7 million, we have also increased the social cash transfer funds among others. The revelation by Mr Lubinda is wholeheartedly welcome, but it must not only end up at admitting the crime, but full disclosure of where these criminal profits were taken to.”

Meanwhile, Kasanda advised former Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo not to drag government into his personal battles with the law, saying his claims that the President hates him were baseless.

“Government also wishes to advise former Lusaka Province Minister, under the PF Government, Mr Bowman Lusambo not to drag Government into his personal battles with the law. Investigative wings under this Government are operating independently without any instruction or interference from any quarter.

Mr Lusambo is a former Minister who should lead by example by allowing the due process of the law to take its course as opposed to issuing threats against the Government.

Mr Lusambo is further advised to desist from unwarranted attacks against the Republican President Mr Hakainde Hichilema for his cheap political mileage.

His claims that the President hates him are baseless as President Hakainde Hichilema is President for all Zambians including himself,” stated Kasanda.