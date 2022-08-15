Tottenham manager, Antonio Conte has continued his war of words with Thomas Tuchel on Instagram saying he would have tripped the Chelsea coach as he celebrated their second goal on Sunday, August 14 insisting Tuchel would have “deserved” it.

Conte’s Instagram post comes after the pair had a heated touchline bust-ups during the thrilling 2-2 match between Chelsea and Tottenham at Stamford Bridge on Sunday August 15.

The two hot-headed managers spent the Sunday night clash at each other’s throats.

Conte took the first swing by celebrating Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s equaliser on the edge of Tuchel’s technical area before the Chelsea boss got his own back by sprinting up the touchline past his opposite number after Reece James put the Blues back in front.

They clashed again as they shook hands at full time after Tuchel took exception to Conte not looking him in the eye by refusing to let go of the Italian’s hand, sparking a tense confrontation between the pair before they were both eventually red carded.

After the match, during the press conference, a smiling Tuchel showed off his Biceps muscles as the press attempted to question him over the incident.

Hours later, Conte posted a clip of Tuchel sprinting past him down the touchline in the aftermath of Chelsea’s second goal, insisting that he wished he’d tripped Tuchel.

“Lucky I didn’t see you, making you trip over would have been well deserved,” Conte wrote, along with three laughing face emojis.

See the videos below