Luis Diaz’s father alerts Real Madrid to potential La Liga move for Liverpool winger

Luis Diaz’s father has sparked interest from Real Madrid by suggesting that the Liverpool winger might consider a move to La Liga down the line.

Despite having a contract with Liverpool until 2027, the Colombia international has been the subject of transfer rumors, particularly with Paris Saint-Germain reportedly eyeing him as a replacement for Kylian Mbappe.

Now, his father, Mane Diaz, has hinted at the possibility of a future move to La Liga for the Reds’ star. Real Madrid, who have previously been linked with Diaz, could be enticed to revisit their interest following his father’s remarks.

Speaking to Cadena SER, Mane Diaz said: “When he left Porto I was not aware that there was anything positive with Madrid clubs. I heard things, but I never knew if there was anything else. With Liverpool everything was more precise.

“The directive was more precise for Luis to arrive there. It was hoped that he could come here [to Spain]. Radamel Falaco had already been there, James Rodriguez too… In the end it didn’t happen, but don’t give up hope yet. He is playing and the clubs are active.”

The 27-year-old is poised to make his comeback to Anfield following an impressive performance for Colombia during the international break. He is scheduled to feature for Jurgen Klopp’s team in a crucial Premier League match against Brighton on Sunday.