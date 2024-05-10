Luis Enrique to stay as PSG boss despite UCL elimination

Sources have informed ESPN that Luis Enrique will continue as PSG manager next season, despite the club’s Champions League semifinal defeat against Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday.

In the past, PSG has dismissed managers following Champions League disappointments.

However, sources indicate that the club is satisfied with Luis Enrique’s performance and believes he can lead the team to greater success.

Luis Enrique, who celebrated his 54th birthday on Wednesday, signed a two-year contract upon joining PSG last summer. Discussions regarding a possible contract extension could commence soon.

The Spanish coach has garnered significant support from fans throughout the season, including the club’s loyal supporters who chant his name at every match.

The challenge of securing PSG’s first Champions League title will become more daunting next season if Kylian Mbappé follows through with his intention to depart the club and join Real Madrid after his contract expires this summer.