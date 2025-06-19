LUMEZI BY-ELECTIONS MUST BE RESCHEDULED…(Even just for a week to allow fairplay)





In the interest of fair play I feel it would be important that ECZ reschedule the Lumezi by-election even for week to allow the competitors to campaign since they had a funeral that disturbed their campaigns.





Maintaining the same date of voting will disadvantage the main competitors (Tonse Alliance )and defeat the spirit of fair play.





Yesterday ECZ announced that the BY-ELECTIONS will proceed as scheduled despite the main competitors having a funeral which disturbed their campaigns.





I remain,

Thomas Sipalo,

Komboni President,