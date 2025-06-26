LUMEZI CAMPAIGNS ENDS IN HIGH SPIRITS AS UPND PREDICTS VICTORY



Lumezi-25th June, 2025



By Mukuka Nawa



The United Party for National Development-UPND campaign team in the Lumezi constituecy parliamentary by-election ended the last day of the campaign period this afternoon with five engagements within the vast land of Diwa ward and have since raised their hopes of scooping the seat.





The campaign team in the ward, led by Minister of Youth, Sport, And Art’s Elvis Nkandu took nothing to chance even on the last day as they braved the scorching sun to deliver a message of hope to the people of the area.





Mr Nkandu, in addressing the constituents at the five engagements echoed a message of hope, mostly tackling the agriculture sector. Mr Nkandu stated that the local people are mostly small scale farmers who should envision to expand to commercial farming, adding that such a feat can only be actualized if the right mechanisms are put in place.





Mr Nkandu, who took cognizant of the low quantity of fertilizer farmers get due to lack of expansion by previous governments, urged the locals to exercise patience saying government is making headways to ensure that deliberate policies are put in place to tackle the situation, also took time to issue a stern warning to those who have a habit of segregating others once given the opportunity to be in charge of registering beneficiaries of the Farmer Input Support Program-FISP as well as the Cash for Work program, a tendency the Kaputa constituency lawmaker described as detrimental.





The Minister also said the United Party for National Development-UPND is very optimistic of a sound victory, attributing the sentiment to the large turnout in all the campaign engagements the party has had in the constituency as well as the attainable ideas presented forth.





Mr Nkandu added that the people of Lumezi constituecy have been neglected for a long time and are desperately in need of a person like the UPND candidate Mr Lufeyo Ngoma if speedy development is to be delivered.



CIC PRESS TEAM