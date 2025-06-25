LUMEZI CONSTITUENTS ASSURED OF WATER, GOOD ROADS AND TRANSPARENT EMPOWERMENT AS CAMPAIGNS INTENSIFY

Lumezi 25th June, 2025

By Mukuka Nawa

As the people of Lumezi constituency eagerly wait to cast their vote in the parliamentary by-election on Thursday this week, campaigns fostered by the United National Independence Party-UPND have remained intensified.

Leading an experience-packed campaign team, yesterday, Minister of Youth and Sports Elvis Nkandu MP visited various polling centers of Diwa Ward where he interacted with the locals, assuring them of various developmental projects to be undertaken in the area once the UPND candidate Lufeyo Ngoma emerges victorious.

Mr Nkandu, who expressed shock at the status of neglect the locals have been subjected to, assured them of an improved road network, stating that it is a vital component of development taking into account that the people of Lumezi are predominantly farmers who transport their produce to market areas for trading as a means of earning an income.

The Kaputa Constituency Member of Parliament also highlighted the need to have a proper water reticulation system put in place to ensure there is an end to the current status quo where humans share the same water bodies with animals, a situation he described as touching and hazardous to human health.

Mr Nkandu, who made history as the first ever sitting Minister to be in the area also described the favouritism and nepotism and other tactics used in the listing of beneficiaries of the social cash transfer and skills development and women empowerment under CDF as a disease that should be cured. He went further to highlight that once Mr Ngoma is ushered into office, there will be a cleansing of the systematic sidelining of the intended beneficiaries of such social schemes.

And some residents spoken to, described the recent-past Member of Parliament–Munir Zulu as a non-functional leader who did not prioritize development but focused on politics.

The residents who have expressed confidence in the manifesto presented by the UPND team have since vowed to rally behind Mr Ngoma, highlighting that the current water and road situation must be dealt with, much to the development of the locals’ social and economic lives.

During the conclusion of the interactions, Mr Nkandu presented soccer kits to various youth football teams in the ward as a way to motivate them as they pursue their sport dream.

CIC PRESS TEAM