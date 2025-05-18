LUMEZI MAN MAULED BY HYENA AFTER LATE-NIGHT JOURNEY FROM PIECEWORK



A 26 year old man of Chizindile Village, Chief Zumwanda, in Lumezi district is battling for his life after being attacked by a Hyena.





Eastern Province Police Commanding Officer Robertson Mweemba told Breeze FM News that Gladson Banda was attacked by the wild animal around 03:00hrs today near Chizindile Village in Lumezi district.



He was on his way home from the Sikatengwa area, where he had gone to do piecework.





Mr. Mweemba explained that the previous day, Gladson Banda and his friend, Derrick Muhoni, 25, of Chimongo Village, had travelled to Sikatengwa for a piecework job.



After completing their work late in the evening, Muhoni advised Gladson to spend the night and travel home the following day.





However, Gladson refused, saying he had money for transport and would return home immediately.



He managed to board a vehicle heading to Chitala and was dropped off there at around 02:00 hours. From Chitala, he began walking home on foot.





As he was few metres away from home, he was attacked by a hyena and was only saved by a brother who heard him crying for help.



Unfortunately, he had already sustained an open wound on the right side of his stomach that resulted in protruding intestines whilst his toes on his right foot were also bitten off.





He was taken to Lumezi district hospital and his condition is currently unstable.



Picture for illustration purposes only