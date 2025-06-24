Lumezi UPND Candidate not on ballot

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Proceed with Lumezi By-election without UPND





The UPND candidate’s name is missing on the ballots for the election due on 25th June 2025. They have huriedly printed new ballots but there is war in the Middle-East and flights have been interrupted or cancelled.





The newly corrected ballot papers cannot be delivered to Lumezi until next week.



The law requires that the election proceeds without the UPND candidate.





Lesa ni malyotola! Tewa ku shenteka!





For fairness and justice, go ahead with that election with the available ballots. The UPND candidate stands disqualified.