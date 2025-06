LUMEZI VOTING UNDERWAY



By Wilson Mulinda



Voting is underway in the Lumezi Parliamentary by election.





A check at Sikatengwa 1 and 2 polling stations found the presiding officers opening the two polling stations at exactly 06:00 hours.





Voters have since started queuing up at various polling stations to cast their votes.





Lumezi Constituency has a total of 88 polling stations, with over 53 thousand registered voters.



📷 Wilson Mulinda