LUNDAS & LUVALES IN ZAMBEZI PEACEFULLY AGREE DURING ECZ DELIMITATION EXCERCISE





By Jack lumima



Zambezi -25th February,2026.



Zambezi district held it’s stakeholders consultative meeting on delimitation at Zambezi motel yesterday.In attendance were ECZ officials,the district commissioner,the area members of Parliament and aspiring candidates.Civic leaders, church representatives, NGOs ,traditional leaders, security wings and other stake holders were also in attendance.





This platform provided an important clarification on the law governing the delimitation process and the role of the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ).



The electoral commission of Zambia(ECZ ) reaffirmed that it is an independent constitutional body established under Article 229 of the Constitution of Zambia (Amendment) Act No. 2 of 2016. In matters of delimitation, the Commission acts strictly in accordance with Article 58 of the Constitution, which mandates the ECZ to delimitate constituencies based on population equality, community interests, geographical features, and existing administrative boundaries.



The commission clarified that constituency boundaries are political and electoral boundaries, not chiefdom or traditional boundaries. While traditional leaders are important stakeholders, delimitation remains a constitutional function exercised solely by the ECZ within the limits of the law.





The Commission further clarified that the proposed new constituency will not be created from one existing constituency. Instead, it will be lawfully formed by drawing wards from both existing constituencies, in compliance with the constitutional requirements.





And senior Chief ishindi of the Lunda speaking people said that it was not possible to get wards from one chiefdom and combine them with others from another chief especially in Zambezi where they have been boundary disputes for a very long time however chief Ndungu indicated that it was not a problem because his focus was seeing development come to the district.

Senior Chief Ndungu further suggested and formally requested that stakeholders avoid oral submissions during meetings, as such may lead to unnecessary arguments and delay. It was therefore agreed that submissions on the proposed boundaries of the new constituency be made in writing.Acting on the proposals, the electoral commission of Zambia urged the two parties to make Written submissions.





Community members were advised to submit submissions next.



The ECZ also emphasized that any stakeholder dissatisfied with the final delimitation outcome has the constitutional right to seek redress through the courts.





The ECZ officials urged the stakeholders to respect the rule of law and maintain peace and unity throughout the process.



CIC PRESS TEAM