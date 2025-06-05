LUNDAZI-CHASEFU-CHAMA ROAD WAS A PROMISE, FULFILL IT AND STOP GOING BACK AND FORTH.



By Chanoda Ngwira F



The other day was an interesting day as I was listening to our very own renowned Kanele 97.7 FM as they hosted Ministers of Eastern Province and Agriculture. These people are in Lumezi District for obvious reasons, the by election schedule for June 26, 2025 otherwise this program was not going to be there as they have no time for the people of Lumezi, Lundazi, Chasefu and indeed Chama..





I listened to the two Ministers as they were struggling to explain simple concerns raised by the people of Lumezi, Lundazi and Chasefu.. They developed a sudden speech impediment due to the fact that they had to mix lies and the usual promises which they do not even fulfill.





I laughed when I heard these two gentlemen trying hard to sway us listeners into believing their weak and unfounded narrative of saying they are in Lumezi for Government programs and not for the by election. This they said without shame yet they were with a candidate who is standing on their party ticket, can you imagine the insolence, I mean who lies like that? Anyway, it is the nature of UPND to lie and they will continue lying.





One interesting thing that caught my attention was a call from my brother, Adams Luhana , 2026 aspiring Council Chairman for Chasefu. He asked a very simple question regards the Lundazi-Chasefu-Chama Road which is in a very deplorable state as we speak. As usual, it was a struggle for the Minister of Eastern Province who is also UPND Eastern Province Chairman. He simply couldn’t give a straight forward answer, infact, he didn’t even answer at all.





This reminded me of the letter I wrote to the Minister of Infrastructure and Urban Development, Hon Charles Lubasi Milupi on February 13, 2023. The content as seen in the first picture of the same letter were about this same road. Until today, no response has been given or indeed any action as far as this road is concerned. We have heard stories and stories from different Ministers including the area MP, Hon Misheck Nyambose. Unfortunately these stories are as empty as a Bemba suitor proposing love to an intelligent Tumbuka lady(On a lighter note). They have basically failed to provide answers.





My prayer to President Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND Government is simple, work on the Lundazi-Chasefu-Chama Road as per your promise in 2021. Stop this character of involving the previous Government, simply do the road kwamana. You are in charge now, PF is in the past, we are tired of listenig to your PF excuses day in and day out. We the people of Eastern Province demand that this road among other must be done before 2026.