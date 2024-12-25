By CIC Politics.



LUNGU AND M’MEMBE FACE OFF BOTH WANT TO BE PRESIDENTS.



We can only unite if I am the presidential candidate, Fred M’membe in response to ECL’s call for opposition to unite, as Lungu disagrees with him maintaining that its him to be the president.





For those who don’t know these are sworn enemies that will never unite or agree for anything good in Zambia. Fred M’membe wants power to take on ECL for closing his post newspaper and ECL knows it the moment M’membe becomes president whatever Lungu is going through right now from UPND will be multiplied by 50 times.

M’membe is angry but he is not showing it and he is ready to fake it for the sole purpose of getting power and resurrect his might empire back to life.





Following the defeat of Kawambwa, Edgar Chagwa Lungu on his Facebook page called for the opposition to move as a united alliance in order to face UPND, he said new tactics, lessons have been learnt and that ways to counter UPND must start with a call for the opposition unite and field one candidate to face UPND which seems so strong.





Socialist Party leader has other ideas by the way and that they are dominated by fixing Lungu badly and his entire family the same endgame Lungu is in today at the hands of law but M’membe would take it further beyond the law.

This is not the first time these two opposition leaders are talking and not agreeing with anything. The first discussion was when UKA was formed M’membe maintained that joining that alliance he has to be the president while Lungu also said the same until today the UKA alliance thanks to Saboi Imboela and his disagreements with ECL flopped now we have tonse Alliance. UKA could not participate in Kawambwa elections due to obviously no money or political grip to waste but they are strong on social media.





The discussion is back after Kawambwa elections with both Lungu and M’membe still not agreeing who should lead the other. If all goes to the waste Lungu would prefer UPND continues for they are lesser devils than M’membe who will amplify and not honour anything they would agree on the moment he wins.



CIC PRESS TEAM