By CIC Politics.
LUNGU AND M’MEMBE FACE OFF BOTH WANT TO BE PRESIDENTS.
We can only unite if I am the presidential candidate, Fred M’membe in response to ECL’s call for opposition to unite, as Lungu disagrees with him maintaining that its him to be the president.
For those who don’t know these are sworn enemies that will never unite or agree for anything good in Zambia. Fred M’membe wants power to take on ECL for closing his post newspaper and ECL knows it the moment M’membe becomes president whatever Lungu is going through right now from UPND will be multiplied by 50 times.
M’membe is angry but he is not showing it and he is ready to fake it for the sole purpose of getting power and resurrect his might empire back to life.
Following the defeat of Kawambwa, Edgar Chagwa Lungu on his Facebook page called for the opposition to move as a united alliance in order to face UPND, he said new tactics, lessons have been learnt and that ways to counter UPND must start with a call for the opposition unite and field one candidate to face UPND which seems so strong.
Socialist Party leader has other ideas by the way and that they are dominated by fixing Lungu badly and his entire family the same endgame Lungu is in today at the hands of law but M’membe would take it further beyond the law.
This is not the first time these two opposition leaders are talking and not agreeing with anything. The first discussion was when UKA was formed M’membe maintained that joining that alliance he has to be the president while Lungu also said the same until today the UKA alliance thanks to Saboi Imboela and his disagreements with ECL flopped now we have tonse Alliance. UKA could not participate in Kawambwa elections due to obviously no money or political grip to waste but they are strong on social media.
The discussion is back after Kawambwa elections with both Lungu and M’membe still not agreeing who should lead the other. If all goes to the waste Lungu would prefer UPND continues for they are lesser devils than M’membe who will amplify and not honour anything they would agree on the moment he wins.
CIC PRESS TEAM
While the article speculates in its assertions, one of the two is able to appear on the ballot. Given their personalities, is it plausable?
Or a move that would occur just so that a formidable front is creates against the current regime.
One has to ask, if this “front was to win” the election (hypothetically). What sort of regime would we have? Their views and outlook, are complete opposites. Like going into an incompatible marriage. How that even work? With neither not stopping to tell us, if they were elected. What exactly would the do for Zambians; aside from making broad empty statement that lack substance at addressing the current plights that the country faces.
Has Mmembe even report the last census? Does Mr. Lungu have an idea of the contents of a document that was produced under his watch? If not how can anyone of these two. Or any person who wants to pretend that they are worthy of being called an opposition party and isnt touch with the issues that this country faces or will be facing, want to say they can lead when they dont read. From reading you have an idea, from an idea come solutions