LUNGU BEING CANTANKEROUS, IT’S UNFAIR TO EXPECT OTHERS TO FEND FOR YOUR CHILDREN – NKOMBO

By Mwiche Nalwimba

LOCAL Government and Rural Development Minister Gary Nkombo says citizens should not succumb to the idea that former president Edgar Lungu is a better leader because he is beyond redemption.

And Nkombo says it is biblical for people to be fully responsible for the children they sire, arguing that it is actually unfair to expect others to take up that responsibility.

On Saturday, Lungu said criticising citizens for having big families is a sign of government’s failure and poor leadership.

But in an interview, Sunday, Nkombo said citizens should just see Lungu as Nigerian comedian Ukwa…

