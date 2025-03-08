President Lungu Calls for Continued Recognition of Women’s Contributions on International Women’s Day



Lusaka, March 8, 2025



President Edgar Chagwa Lungu, the Sixth President of the Republic of Zambia and Patriotic Front (PF) President, has joined millions around the world in celebrating International Women’s Day, acknowledging the invaluable contributions of women to the country’s social, economic, cultural, and political progress.





In a statement released today, President Lungu emphasized the importance of sustaining efforts to achieve gender equality, noting that the recognition of women’s achievements must go hand in hand with actionable steps toward empowerment.





“Today, the world celebrates all the achievements that our women and mothers continue to record in the social, economic, cultural, and political realms. This day also reminds us of the need to tirelessly sustain our efforts in working towards achieving gender equality,” President Lungu stated.



The former Head of State took the opportunity to extend his best wishes to all Zambian women, both at home and abroad, acknowledging their resilience, strength, and dedication to society.



“Join me in wishing our women in Zambia and the world at large a Happy Women’s Day! Today, as we will ceaselessly do in the years coming, we celebrate and continue to recognize your invaluable strength, resilience, and dedication to our society,” President Lungu added.





His message comes at a time when Zambia continues to grapple with challenges in gender parity, particularly in political representation and economic opportunities. President Lungu’s statement reaffirms his party’s and the Tonse Alliance’s commitment to advancing policies that promote women’s rights and participation in national development.





As the country commemorates International Women’s Day under the global theme, “Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress”, various stakeholders have echoed the call for enhanced investment in women’s empowerment programs. Civil society groups, political parties, and corporate entities have organized activities to honor and advocate for women’s rights across different sectors.





International Women’s Day, observed annually on March 8, serves as a reminder of the strides made toward gender equality while also highlighting the work that remains to be done to ensure a more inclusive society.