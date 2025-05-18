If HH apologizes and asks for assistance in leadership from ECL, he can help. ECL is not vengeful-Mundubile

LUNGU CAN HELP HH, IF HE FEELS LEADERSHIP IS HARD – MUNDUBILE



….says ECL is not vengeful he can quickly help President HH if he apologised and asked for assistance so that he can do something that will add to his legacy.



MPOROKOSO PF MP Brian Mundubile says President Hakainde Hichilema is looking at former president Edgar Lungu as a hero and mentor after confessing that leadership is hard.





And Mundubile says Lungu is not vengeful, saying he can quickly help President Hichilema if he apologised and asked for assistance so that he can do something that will add to his legacy.



Meanwhile, Lukashya PF MP George Chisanga says the jailing of Mfuwe MP Maureen Mabonga and her Lumezi counterpart, Munir Zulu, was conveniently timed when the UPND tabled constitutional amendments.





Addressing the media, Saturday, Mundubile said by now President Hichilema was wondering how Lungu and the PF managed to do what they did, saying it was a bit late to admit that leadership was hard.



“I’m sure in the President’s eyes now he looks at president Lungu as a hero. Lungu is like a mentor to President Hakainde Hichilema because he is now saying leadership is not easy after recording so many failures. There’s been failures in the agricultural sector, failures in the health sector, failures in the economy, in the mining sector. So you can imagine coming to admit that leadership is not easy when there’s been no appreciable progress made in the sectors I have just stated. But if you go back he’s now looking at president Lungu and wondering how he managed to do for instance the 400km township roads on the Copperbelt,” Mundubile said.





“He’s wondering how ECL managed to do the L-400, where all these township roads were done. He’s now wondering how ECL managed to do the decongestion programme. He’s also surprised that ECL was able to construct three big airports, in Ndola, Lusaka and Livingstone. He’s actually amazed that ECL was able to do the Kazungula bridge, Kafue gorge lower, Kafulafuta dam. So he’s saying how on earth did ECL and the PF do all these things. But to come and admit a few months before the elections, it’s a bit too late”.





And Mundubile said Lungu was not vengeful as he would quickly help President Hichilema if he apologised and asked for assistance so that he could do something that would add to his legacy.





“I sympathise with the UPND, they should not think words alone can pacify the situation. Words alone will not bring down the cost of living. President Hakainde Hichilema has a few months to rectify the situation before they leave government because obviously as head of state he needs to leave a legacy, he need to be remembered for something, four years down the line, there’s absolutely nothing to remember the President for. The only thing the Zambians will remember HH for is high cost of living. So he’s got a couple of months now to quickly adjust and do something for the Zambian people,” he said .





“President Lungu is not vengeful, I know that if President Hichilema picked a phone and apologised to his brother and asked him what he can do in the remaining months just to try and save his face, at least do something that will add to his legacy, president Lungu will be very quick to assist his brother so that he does not walk away from presidency with a bad record”.





He also alleged that the Electoral Commission of Zambia was making excuses to conduct voter registration in areas that were not UPND strongholds.



“MPs have found in the constituencies that are in the none-UPND strongholds ECZ is apologising at every juncture. It’s either something is not working, cameras are not working. There’s been one complaint too many especially from the PF strongholds, MPs under Tonse have brought reports that ECZ is being very deliberate, they don’t want to register voters in non-UPND strongholds. So we are here, MPs for Tonse to sound a warning to ECZ that ensure that you do a diligent job. The same equipment you’re sending to other provinces where you think other parties are stronger should be the same equipment you send to areas where [our] MPs are coming from,” said Mundubile.





“Why is it that these equipment are only breaking down in certain areas? ECZ, as MPs we want to speak without fear, we want to send this warning to ECZ. You want to rig the elections right in the face of the Zambian people? You must do an honest job, you must act above board. MPs are complaining, it can’t be a coincidence. You’ve been to other parts of the country for the past three years, you’ve only gone to some of our constituencies now and you’re rushing through this particular process. That’s not acceptable”.





Meanwhile, Lukashya PF MP George Chisanga said the jailing of Mabonga and Zulu were conveniently timed when the UPND had tabled constitutional amendments.





He said the absence of the two parliamentarians was deliberately intended to tilt debate of the amendments in favour of the UPND as they would have more numbers.





“We express our anger and disappointment because yesterday was another dark day in the constitutional democracy of this country. The nation is aware that the Mrs Mabonga and Mr Munir Zulu’s jailing were conveniently timed at the time when the UPND had tabled constitutional amendments on the floor of the house. As we return to parliament we will consider the controversial constitutional amendments that have been proposed by the UPND government. The absence of these two members is deliberately intended to skew the debate in favour of the UPND because indeed in their absence the numbers of those who are opposed to the constitutional amendments in the house begins to reduce. We cannot divorce what transpired yesterday and what transpired in the case of Munir Zulu to the fact that this is a timed arrangement to make sure that we reduce our capacity in providing opposition to the constitution amendments,” Chisanga said.





“Mrs Mabonga joins the queue of other PF leaders who have been victims of injustice and victims of selective application of the law since the UPND took over power in 2021. It’s a clear fact that honourable Mabonga was merely responding to provocative statements that have become an order of the day by the UPND officials and cadres which are targeted at the PF.





There’s a long queue of senior leaders and cadres of the UPND who have committed serious crimes and complaints have been filed but nothing has happened to them, they have not been arrested, no prosecution up to date. The case of Jay Jay still remains an ugly example of the misapplication of the law”.



He said at the rate the country was moving, all MPs in the opposition who would exercise their freedoms of speech and expression would be jailed.





“At the rate the country is moving, many if not all MPs in the opposition and other leaders who choose to exercise their freedoms guaranteed for citizens by the constitution especially the freedom of expression, assembly and speech will end up being jailed by this authoritative regime. The ugly face of police conduct yesterday within the premises of the court when the opposition leaders wanted to state their views on Mabonga’s verdict is a clear testimony of what this government has resolved to do in its treatment of the opposition,” said Chisanga.





“We call upon all the members of the Tonse alliance, the Zambia we want, and by extension the United Kwacha Alliance or at least the remnants of what has remained in it to unite around an ideology and a philosophy that’s going to turn the tables in this nation and restore it to its past years of glory. What we are going through is nothing else but gangsterism. We have replaced the constitution, rule of law by the rule of giants or the rule of savages. You cannot expect any better when you have a country where if your allegiance is to the UPND you can commit any manner of offence and nothing is going to come as consequences”.





And PF deputy secretary general Brenda Nyirenda said by now Zambians were feeling sorry for having voted out the PF, who had a heart for the people.





“Zambia needed to change leadership so that the people can taste the other type of leadership before they can make the right decision. When you have a good leader in power it’s very easy for you to abuse him, to throw a lot of mud at him. I think today every Zambian in their home when they sit and ask themselves questions as to what they did to the PF, I’m sure every home is now saying we are sorry that we removed PF, people who had a heart, people who loved the country to the core,” said Nyirenda.





“It’s only 11 months before parliament is dissolved, by May we will have been dissolved, there will be no MP, no president, we’ll be getting into an election. And today parliamentarians are being arrested and being sent to jail, this means that in the next 11 months we still have to spend colossal sums of money to replace those MPs, who does that? Who makes such a decision? In a home you know that there’s no food for the children and you start spending money on a Mercedes Benz, where is the heart of a leader”.



