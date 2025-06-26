Lungu died holding a deep acidic grudge against HH- Laura Miti

By Laura Miti

To hear Makebi Zulu speak of President Lungu, in relation to President Hichilema, one would be persuaded that EL was David to an HH Saul.





An innocent lamb who spoke and did no wrong to the other, in fact directed to them the utmost love and respect, only to be inexplicably pursued and tortured in return.





Everytime the Lungu family spokesperson takes to the podium, his griping about how terribly EL was treated, by HH, is sharper, and the victimhood of his client grows exponentially.





And yet the true story is one we all know. EL was nastier to HH than the other way round. Now, from what we hear, the 6th President was lovely to those he considered family and friends. Surely, though, those he was nice to know that he wasn’t so kind to those who, for some reason, did not serve his interests.





How would they not know, unless they were not in Zambia?



How could they, especially, be ignorant of the fact that, as President, EL reserved his worst spoken venom and horrible actions for the man who was his personal rival for power – HH. This is just a fact. Not meant to paint a dead man black.





So, if, indeed, President Lungu died holding a deep acidic grudge against HH, how can anyone suggest it was because of anything the current President did to him, while in office? Indisputable truth is that he hated the man who ended up being his successor, for years on end. Hated him enough to pray, nay declare that he would never be President.





And then he did become President. That is HH’s real sin. Becoming President to replace his rival.





With all that in mind, isn’t it a logical conclusion that, if the sixth President did depressingly declare, with his last breath, that HH should not come bear his body, it was not about anything that had happened to him recently. It was simply his last expression of a hate that ultimately came to define him.





Today in church臘‍♀️ though, I thought Makebi seemed to touch on what could be the real unhappiness of the Lungu family. The court cases. He waxed lyrical about how the former first lady wanted her husband to come to court, to state where he found the money to give her eyepopping properties, and was not allowed.





I found that instructive, even as I thought complaining about court cases at a funeral is not exactly usual. But, hey, nothing about this funeral has been everyday.