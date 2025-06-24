LUNGU DIES WITH FULL PRESIDENTIAL IMMUNITY—A FIRST IN ZAMBIA’S HISTORY, SAYS HICHILEMA





Lusaka, June 24, 2025



President Hakainde Hichilema says the late President Edgar Chagwa Lungu is the first former Zambian head of state to pass away while still enjoying full presidential immunity, a historic first in the nation’s political history.





Speaking at State House during a courtesy call by the United Church of Zambia (UCZ) Executive, President Hichilema reflected on the complex legacy of presidential transitions in Zambia and noted that previous former presidents, including Founding President Dr. Kenneth Kaunda, Second Republican President Dr. Frederick Chiluba, and Fourth Republican President Rupiah Banda, all had their immunities lifted by succeeding administrations.





Dr. Kaunda’s immunity was removed by President Chiluba, who later faced the same fate under President Levy Mwanawasa. President Banda’s immunity was stripped by the late President Michael Sata under the Patriotic Front government. Presidents Mwanawasa and Sata both died while serving in office.





“In contrast, when I took office, I deliberately refrained from bringing a motion before Cabinet to lift President Lungu’s immunity,” said President Hichilema. “I wanted to end that cycle and set a new precedent.”





The Head of State expressed regret that the nation was experiencing division during a time of mourning.



He said efforts had been made to ensure President Lungu would be buried at the official presidential burial site, but certain factors beyond the government’s control may result in him being laid to rest elsewhere.





“If President Lungu is not buried at the designated site, it is not for lack of trying on our part,” President Hichilema said. “He deserves to be laid to rest with dignity, military honours, and in his homeland where Zambians twice elected him to the highest office.”





President Hichilema emphasized that death should be a unifying moment for the nation and urged all Zambians, regardless of political differences, to reflect on shared values and the legacy of leadership.





He also reminded the nation that five former presidents are buried next to one another at the official site, a resting place chosen by the Zambian people.





“Even President Chiluba, who faced legal challenges at the time of his death, was buried at the designated presidential site,” the President said. “We must remember that the Office of President is not only a personal role, it carries national symbolism and responsibility.”





He reiterated the government’s desire for a dignified burial and called on citizens to set aside political grievances until after the burial, adding, “There will be time to discuss other matters later.”





President Hichilema stated that both birth and death are sacred events and should not be politicized. “Let us honour this moment with respect, unity, and dignity,” he said.



UPND MT